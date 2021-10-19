North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 19

H.B.P.A. S., PID, $75,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 10-18.

3—

ALNASEEM (GB), m, 5, Shamardal–Arwaah (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (17,000gns 2019 TATJUL; 88,000gns 2020 TATDEC). O-Edward Vaughan, B-Shadwell Estate Company Limited (GB), T-Edward Vaughan, J-Adam Beschizza, $45,000.

2—

Fate Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Redmeansgo, by Red Ransom. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $39,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-KCA Stables, B-C Kidder, & Linda Griggs (KY), $15,000.

10—

No Mo Lady, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $7,500.

Also Ran: Tightly Twisted, Advocating, We the Clouds, Amniarix, Clearly Smashing, Forgotten Peace, Praise and Honor, Miss Imperfection, Darcy Mae.

Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 3/4, 3/4.