North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 2

|WONDER WHERE S., WO, $197,988, 3YO, F, 1 1/4MT, 10-2.
|3—
|MUNNYFOR RO, f, 3, Munnings–Repartee, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Raroma Stable, B-Daybar, LTD (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $118,603.
|2—
|Miss Marie, f, 3, Carpe Diem–More to Like, by More Than Ready. O-Hillsbrook Farms, B-Garland E Williamson (ON), $39,534.
|7—
|Cielo d’Oro, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Heartofthematter, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($125,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Anderson Farms Ontario Inc and Ferguson, Donald M, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $19,767.
|Also Ran: Bequia, Youens, Il Malocchio, Pemberley, Tranquil Sky, Emmeline.
|Winning Time: 2:05 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, 1, HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 15.10, 9.90.
|LAUREL FUTURITY, LRL, $150,000, 2YO, 1 1/16MT, 10-2.
|6—
|READY TO PURRFORM, c, 2, Kitten’s Joy–Elementar, by More Than Ready. ($150,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Donegal Racing, B-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Jevian Toledo, $90,000.
|2—
|Stride, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Prancing, by Tapit. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Wish Me Home, g, 2, Midshipman–Untiltherewasyou, by Big Brown. ($29,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Rashid’s Thoroughbred Racing and Kingdom Bloodstock, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Wow Whata Summer, High Stock, City At Night, Determined Kingdom, King of Hollywood, Epic Luck.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.40, 5.70, 28.60.
|SELIMA S., LRL, $150,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 10-2.
|5—
|CONSUMER SPENDING, f, 2, More Than Ready–Siempre Mia, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Forging Oaks Farm (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $90,000.
|2—
|She’s Like Thunder, f, 2, Astern (AUS)–Thunder Way, by Thunder Gulch. ($21,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Warwick Stable, B-Hartwell Farm Inc (KY), $30,000.
|3—
|Evangeline Allons, f, 2, Dortmund–Serilda, by Etched. O-Bonita Farm, B-Bonita Farm & Partners (MD), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Sparkle Blue, Hedy Lamarr, Petition Prayer, Determined Charm, Luna Antonia.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 1.
|Odds: 0.40, 81.40, 87.90.
|LAUREL DASH, LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 10-2.
|6—
|XY SPEED, g, 5, First Samurai–Paloma P, by Any Given Saturday. ($16,000 ’17 KEESEP; $125,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Monticule (KY), T-Gerald S. Bennett, J-Jorge Ruiz, $60,000.
|5—
|Battle Station, g, 6, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Bone, Robert D and Brown Jr, Edward J, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $20,000.
|4—
|Cannon’s Roar, g, 7, Orientate–Polyantha, by Charismatic. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Mrs P Frank Wright (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Matta, Grateful Bred, So Street, Boldor, Francatelli, Smooth B, Valued Notion, Fiber and Emily.
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, NK.
|Odds: 8.40, 6.70, 22.50.
|JAPAN TURF CUP, LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-2.
|1—
|TIDE OF THE SEA, h, 5, English Channel–Routine, by Empire Maker. ($80,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Horacio Karamanos, $60,000.
|2—
|Hierarchy, g, 6, Point of Entry–Place of Honor, by First Samurai. ($155,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Gunnison, h, 6, Bernardini–Madame Du Lac, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($30,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Hinkle Farms and KMR Racing Stable LLC, B-Hinkle Farms & Darley (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Johng, Oceans Map, A Thread of Blue, Real Factor.
|Winning Time: 2:28 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 1.80, 11.80.
|ALL ALONG S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 10-2.
|5—
|TUNED (GB), m, 5, Toronado (IRE)–Zagora (FR), by Green Tune. O-Al Shaqab Racing, B-AL SHAQAB RACING (GB), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Feargal Lynch, $60,000.
|2—
|Oyster Box, f, 3, Tapit–Starformer, by Dynaformer. O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Sweet Sami D, m, 5, First Samurai–Treaty of Kadesh, by Victory Gallop. ($70,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Stonehaven Steadings, B-Farfellow Farms Ltd (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Niceno, Scatrattleandroll, Take Charge Tina.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 2, NO.
|Odds: 0.90, 2.40, 5.80.
|STURGEON RIVER S., CTM, $40,126, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-2.
|3—
|ONEOFTHEMGIRLS, f, 2, Exhi–Eustacia, by Forestry. (C$44,000 ’20 ALBSEP). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, Landry, Curtis and Devey, Irving L, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc & Curtis Landry (AB), T-Greg Tracy, J-Rico W. Walcott, $23,721.
|1—
|Forever Lady, f, 2, War Correspondent–I’m a Hoot, by Formal Gold. O-Everblack Cattle Co Ltd and Stetson Enterprises Ltd, B-Wayne Stetson Stetson Enterprises (AB), $7,907.
|4—
|Dragon Wing, f, 2, Society’s Chairman–Smoke Em All, by Niigon. O-Gerald Babchishin, B-Gerald Babchishin (AB), $3,953.
|Also Ran: Sassy But Classy, Stevie Wonder Girl, Lil’miss Intaglio, Red Echo, Phantom Power, Take Me to Battle.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 3, 2.
|Odds: 0.80, 4.35, 55.35.
|ALBERTA OAKS, CTM, $39,336, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-2.
|8—
|DANCE SHOES, f, 3, Mank–Dancin for Dellana, by Whywhywhy. O-Mohamad K Khan, B-James K McFadyen (AB), T-James R. Brown, J-Alexander Marti, $23,721.
|4—
|Plum Blue, f, 3, Imperialism–Political Affair, by Political Force. (C$4,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Sheldon Walker, B-Winfield Stock Farm Inc (AB), $7,907.
|3—
|Light Fast Feet, f, 3, Declassify–Wilko Rose, by Wilko. O-Doug Oberg, B-L Douglas Oberg (AB), $3,953.
|Also Ran: Awesome Gigi, Zelda’s Wisdom, Cuvee Tee, Theruffsideofexhi.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 8HF, 12HF.
|Odds: 1.80, 0.60, 8.75.
|ALBERTA FALL CLASSIC DISTAFF H., CTM, $38,941, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-2.
|1—
|SARAHS ELEGANCE, f, 4, Run to Victory–Sassy Sarah, by Lake Austin. O-Bar None Ranches Ltd, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), T-Ron Grieves, J-Rafael Zenteno Jr., $23,721.
|2—
|Pearl of Knowledge, f, 4, Cape Canaveral–Lil Missknowitall, by Kafwain. (C$19,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Danard, Don B and Juris, Jim, B-Starline Thoroughbreds (AB), $7,907.
|3—
|Capa Bella, f, 4, Cape Canaveral–Bonita Bella, by Holy Bull. O-Hanna, Mike W, Hardy, Lesley, Prolift Crane, Robertson, Jerri R and B First Racing, B-Almac Racing Stable (AB), $3,953.
|Also Ran: Piper Rose, Smart Fix, Saveitforarainyday.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 5, NK.
|Odds: 0.50, 21.20, 6.60.
|RED DIAMOND EXPRESS H., CTM, $38,941, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-2.
|1—
|DUNE D’ORO, g, 4, Atreides–Barney’s Mistress, by Dynaformer. (C$20,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Mitch Sutherland, B-Doug Oberg (AB), T-James R. Brown, J-Rico W. Walcott, $23,721.
|3—
|Smarty River Pants, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Smarty Jill, by Smarty Jones. O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Riversedge Racing Stables LTD (AB), $7,907.
|6—
|Stormchaser, g, 7, Stormin Fever–It’s All Academic, by Royal Academy. (C$11,000 ’15 ALBSEP). O-Mitch Sutherland, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (AB), $3,953.
|Also Ran: Zicatela, Solo Ring, Tucker Time.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 2.35, 6.65.
|ALBERTA BREEDERS’ H., CTM, $38,546, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-2.
|1—
|GREEK GEEK, g, 4, Misremembered–A E Phi Sensation, by Johannesburg. (C$10,000 ’18 ALBSEP). O-Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd, B-Moonshine Meadow Ranch (AB), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $23,721.
|2—
|Regal Max, g, 6, Max Forever–My Miss Emily, by Regal Intention. (C$2,200 ’16 ALBSEP). O-Kerredge Farm, B-Stone Ranches Ltd (AB), $7,907.
|4—
|Trader Lynn, g, 4, Gayego–Silver Seven, by Silver Deputy. O-James Murphy, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), $3,953.
|Also Ran: He’s Crimson Code, Paddysdaycharm.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 2HF, 3.
|Odds: 0.15, 6.05, 9.10.
