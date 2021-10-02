North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 2

WONDER WHERE S., WO, $197,988, 3YO, F, 1 1/4MT, 10-2.

3—

MUNNYFOR RO, f, 3, Munnings–Repartee, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Raroma Stable, B-Daybar, LTD (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $118,603.

2—

Miss Marie, f, 3, Carpe Diem–More to Like, by More Than Ready. O-Hillsbrook Farms, B-Garland E Williamson (ON), $39,534.

7—

Cielo d’Oro, f, 3, Sky Mesa–Heartofthematter, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($125,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Anderson Farms Ontario Inc and Ferguson, Donald M, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $19,767.

Also Ran: Bequia, Youens, Il Malocchio, Pemberley, Tranquil Sky, Emmeline.

Winning Time: 2:05 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 1HF, 1, HF.