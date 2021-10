North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 22

CARLE PLACE S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, 7FT, 10-22.

10—

RUSTLER, c, 3, Dominus–Latest Thinking, by Tale of the Cat. ($2,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-PT and K Stable, B-Dr John E Little (KY), T-Dane Kobiskie, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.

3—

Smokin’ Jay, c, 3, Cairo Prince–How Nice, by Include. O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY), $20,000.

12—

Snow House, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Structure, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Kawhi Me a River, Ocala Dream, Easy Time, Crowded Trade, Indian Lake, Wolfie’s Dynaghost, Town of Gold.

Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 3/4, NO, HF.