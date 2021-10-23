North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 23

|PRINCESS ELIZABETH S., WO, $202,801, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-23.
|9—
|MOIRA, f, 2, Ghostzapper–Devine Aida, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-X-Men Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and SF Racing LLC, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $121,292.
|5—
|Souper Flashy, f, 2, Souper Speedy–Flashy’s Legacy, by Curlin. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $40,431.
|10—
|Intro, f, 2, Overanalyze–Narrate, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Zilli Racing Stables, B-James A Everatt, Janeane A Everatt & J Arika Everatt-Meeuse (ON), $20,215.
|Also Ran: Baksheesh, Swinging Mandy, Mo Touring, Keep It Neat, Into Touring, Lois Len, Broken Proposal.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.30, 6.85, 25.05.
|PERRYVILLE S., KEE, $150,000, 3YO, 7F, 10-23.
|4—
|HE’SMYHONEYBADGER, c, 3, Daredevil–Majestic Miss, by Majestic Warrior. ($85,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Richard Forbush (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $90,000.
|3—
|Ram, r, 3, American Pharoah–Miner’s Secret, by Mineshaft. ($375,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Baker, Christina and Mack, William L, B-Michael Edward Connelly (KY), $30,000.
|6—
|Pipeline, c, 3, Speightstown–Vivo Per Lei, by Empire Maker. O-Gunther, John D and Eurowest Bloodstock Services, B-Eurowest Bloodstock Services LTD (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Irish Unity, Pickin’ Time, Cool Quest, Runway Magic, Boca Boy, Soup and Sandwich.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, NK, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 23.90, 1.70.
|MARYLAND MILLION CLASSIC, LRL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-23.
|2—
|PRENDIMI, g, 6, Dance With Ravens–Cigno d’Oro, by Tour d’Or. O-G J Stable, B-GJ Stables (NJ), T-Luis Carvajal, Jr., J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $83,385.
|8—
|Tappin Cat, g, 5, Tritap–Elusory, by Broken Vow. O-Non Stop Stable, B-Paul L Fowler, Jr (MD), $30,330.
|7—
|The Poser, g, 4, Bandbox–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), $15,165.
|Also Ran: Torch of Truth, Dream Big Dreams, Crouchelli, Dashing Lou, Ain’t Da Beer Cold.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 12.10, 0.60, 7.00.
|MARYLAND MILLION LADIES S., LRL, $102,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 10-23.
|4—
|EPIC IDEA, m, 5, Great Notion–Calliope, by Outflanker. O-Vivian E Rall, B-Vivian E Rall (MD), T-Michael Merryman, J-Daniel Centeno, $55,000.
|3—
|Maldives Model, f, 3, Petionville–Tahitian Pearl, by El Prado (IRE). O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), $20,000.
|12—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Amplio Esquema, Fool Yourself, Brushing, Artful Splatter, Misty’s Banshee, Tipsy Chatter, Breviary, Sally’s Mustang.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 8.40, 3.90.
|MARYLAND MILLION NURSERY, LRL, $102,000, 2YO, 6F, 10-23.
|1—
|BUFF HELLO, c, 2, Buffum–Spanish Dream, by Sharp Humor. ($26,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Sergio Gomez (PA), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Charlie Marquez, $55,000.
|6—
|Coastal Mission, g, 2, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $20,000.
|5—
|Local Motive, g, 2, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, Greenspring Mares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Shady Munni, Mr. Mox, Cynergy’s Star, All for Love, Vance Scholars, Gallant Gold, Under the Radar, Free Sailin, Bet On Bitz, Al Loves Josie, Good Idea.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 5.50, 4.90, 4.40.
|MARYLAND MILLION TURF, LRL, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 10-23.
|5—
|SOMEKINDOFMAGICIAN, g, 7, Street Magician–Love Is Kind, by Not for Love. ($14,000 2016 FTMWIN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Earl Barnhart (MD), T-Gary C. Contessa, J-Angel Cruz, $55,000.
|4—
|Johng, g, 4, Baltimore Bob–Ferry Music, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Alberts Racing LLC, B-Alberts Racing, LLC (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Street Copper, g, 6, Street Magician–Sky Copper, by Sky Mesa. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Cannon’s Roar, Pretty Good Year, Benny Havens, Up Against It, Nick Papagiorgio, Trifor Gold, Ravens Delight.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (fm)
|Margins: NO, NO, HF.
|Odds: 4.10, 6.80, 4.40.
|MARYLAND MILLION LASSIE, LRL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-23.
|5—
|BUFF MY BOOTS, f, 2, Buffum–Shekeepsherbootson, by Not for Love. ($7,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Hope Hill Farm (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-J. D. Acosta, $55,590.
|4—
|My Thoughts, f, 2, Editorial–Be My Love, by With Distinction. O-Harry Kassap LLC, B-Harry Kassap LLC (MD), $20,220.
|3—
|Sparkle Sprinkle, f, 2, Holy Boss–Serenity Hill, by Speightstown. O-Eric A Rizer, B-Nancy M Rizer & Eric A Rizer (VA), $10,110.
|Also Ran: Luna Belle, Waterworks, Moon Boss, Dowser, Sweet Gracie.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HF, HD.
|Odds: 4.90, 38.60, 3.70.
|MARYLAND MILLION DISTAFF, LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-23.
|2—
|HELLO BEAUTIFUL, f, 4, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $57,960.
|6—
|Malibu Beauty, f, 3, Buffum–Slow and Steady, by Malibu Moon. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), $21,070.
|1—
|Street Lute, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $10,540.
|Also Ran: Coconut Cake, Whispering Pines, Fille d’Esprit.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, NO, 1.
|Odds: 0.20, 12.90, 4.60.
|MARYLAND MILLION SPRINT, LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-23.
|1—
|AIR TOKEN, g, 4, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), T-Jose Corrales, J-J. D. Acosta, $55,590.
|7—
|Double Crown, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Two Columbus, by Two Punch. O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Rebecca Davis (MD), $20,220.
|2—
|Valued Notion, g, 4, Great Notion–What Am I Gonna Do, by Partner’s Hero. ($120,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Steven Long & Jane Long (PA), $10,110.
|Also Ran: Whiskey and You, Kenny Had a Notion, Fortheluvofbourbon, Karan’s Notion, Band On Tour.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 7.10, 0.90, 35.70.
|NEW START S., PEN, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 10-22.
|9—
|JUST ONE TIME, f, 3, Not This Time–Ida Clark, by Speightstown. O-Warriors Reward, LLC, B-Warrior’s Reward LLC (PA), T-Michael W. Salvaggio, Jr., J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $60,000.
|3—
|Oxana, f, 3, Uptowncharlybrown–Its My Town, by Cowtown Cat. ($65,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Tee-N-Jay Farm, B-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC (PA), $20,000.
|7—
|Secret Banker, f, 3, Central Banker–Secret Sea, by Cowtown Cat. O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Norman Stables LLC (PA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Plane Drunk, My Beautiful Belle, Party Line Vote, Tactical Pajamas.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.40, 23.20.
|DANZIG S., PEN, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 10-22.
|4—
|BEREN, c, 3, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-St Omer’s Farm and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Frankie Pennington, $60,000.
|5—
|Marvalous Mike, c, 3, Uncle Lino–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), $20,000.
|3—
|Don’t Losemymoney, g, 3, Liaison–Seeking a Diva, by Seeking the Dia. O-Tesla Stables, B-Mark A Toothaker (PA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Fire’s Finale, Meet Me At Mundis, Maythehorsebwithu, Life Don’t Owe You.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.60, 17.70, 46.00.
|LOUISIANA LEGACY S., DED, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 10-23.
|2—
|UNIFIED REPORT, c, 2, Unified–Closing Report, by Closing Argument. ($33,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Stephen Brown (LA), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Timothy Thornton, $60,000.
|7—
|Family Creed, c, 2, Jimmy Creed–Family Myth, by Artie Schiller. ($18,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Tin Roof Farms, LLC (LA), $20,000.
|4—
|Fiesty Fist, g, 2, Iron Fist–Sheza Roman Ruler, by Roman Ruler. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Drewmazing, True Deal.
|Winning Time: 1:28 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1HF, 12 1/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 5.80, 10.00.
|MARYLAND MILLION TURF SPRINT, LRL, $76,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 10-23.
|9—
|GRATEFUL BRED, g, 5, Great Notion–Malibu Moment, by Malibu Moon. O-Gordon C Keys, B-Gordon Keys (MD), T-Madison F. Meyers, J-Jevian Toledo, $41,250.
|5—
|Sky’s Not Falling, g, 3, Seville (GER)–Sky Copper, by Sky Mesa. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $15,000.
|7—
|Love You Much, g, 7, Not for Love–Runaway Pearl, by Runaway Groom. ($15,000 2016 FTMWIN). O-Warwick Stable, B-Earl Barnhart (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Rock the Boat, Godlovesasinner, So Street, Joseph, Sue Loves Barbados, Showtime Cat, Grand Skylark.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 6.00, 23.80.
|JOURNEYMAN STUD JUVENILE S., GP, $60,000, 2YO, A1M 70Y, 10-23.
|2—
|PETER D, g, 2, He’s Had Enough–Super Trooper, by Posse. O-Andry G Blanco, B-Pamela Edel (FL), T-Andry G. Blanco, J-Leonel Reyes, $36,084.
|4—
|Mr Rum Runner, c, 2, Uncaptured–Jitterbug Blues, by Pleasant Tap. O-Lanes Mark Racing Stable and Pate, Danny, B-J F Webb (FL), $11,640.
|5—
|C My Meister, c, 2, Bodemeister–C Note, by Scat Daddy. ($40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Yates, Wendell, Johnson, Troy, Carroll Boys Racing and Weston, Maritza, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $5,820.
|Also Ran: Globes, Hey Porter, The Skipper Too, October Time, Chaotic Tempo.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.50, 9.30, 2.10.
|KHOZAN JUVENILE FILLIES SPRINT S., GP, $60,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-23.
|7—
|SHE’S SO BEAUTIFUL, f, 2, Air Force Blue–Beautiful One, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Palm Beach Racing III, LLC (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Samy Camacho, $36,456.
|1—
|Sea Art, f, 2, Klimt–Mollie Merisa, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($25,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Dr Ricardo R Vallejo, B-Wayne McFarland (FL), $11,760.
|5—
|Demurely, f, 2, Uncaptured–Concert Country, by Concerto. O-Roger Laurin, B-Laurin Stable, Inc (FL), $5,880.
|Also Ran: Queen Camilla, Divine Connection, Violent Zap, Harper Be Good.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 1.80, 12.00.
|CTHS SALES S., CTM, $39,813, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-22.
|6—
|ONEOFTHEMGIRLS, f, 2, Exhi–Eustacia, by Forestry. (C$44,000 ’20 ALBSEP). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, Landry, Curtis and Devey, Irving L, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc & Curtis Landry (AB), T-Greg Tracy, J-Rico W. Walcott, $24,252.
|5—
|Amanda, f, 2, Sungold–Marcado, by Second in Command. (C$20,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-BC Stable (BC), $8,084.
|1—
|Chica Hermosa, f, 2, Bakken–Ghost Girl, by Ghostzapper. (C$14,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Palma, Milton and Sargent, Roxanne, B-Ed Allan Rougeau (BC), $4,042.
|Also Ran: Get Bakk, Stevie Wonder Girl, Ubbadeets.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 1/4, 1HF, 8HF.
|Odds: 0.75, 5.50, 4.55.
