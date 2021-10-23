North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 23

MARYLAND MILLION NURSERY, LRL, $102,000, 2YO, 6F, 10-23.

1—

BUFF HELLO, c, 2, Buffum–Spanish Dream, by Sharp Humor. ($26,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Joseph E Besecker, B-Sergio Gomez (PA), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Charlie Marquez, $55,000.

6—

Coastal Mission, g, 2, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $20,000.

5—

Local Motive, g, 2, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, Greenspring Mares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), $10,000.

Also Ran: Shady Munni, Mr. Mox, Cynergy’s Star, All for Love, Vance Scholars, Gallant Gold, Under the Radar, Free Sailin, Bet On Bitz, Al Loves Josie, Good Idea.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, NK, 2HF.