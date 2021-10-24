North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 24

|HAWTHORNE DERBY, HAW, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 10-23.
|7—
|MOHS, c, 3, Hard Spun–Bagh of Jewelz, by A.P. Indy. ($70,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-ABL Stable, Bossone, Dominic, Donnelly, Peter and Oberdorff, W, B-CASA Farms I, LLC (KY), T-Patrick B. McBurney, J-Jareth Loveberry, $60,000.
|1—
|Grey Streak, c, 3, Grey Swallow (IRE)–Anna Creek, by Lonhro (AUS). O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Temper Tantrum, g, 3, Flashback–Cozzy Temper, by Cozzene. O-Antonio Donato, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Royal Prince, Battle Scars, Modus Operandi (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 5.50, 8.90.
|POINT OF ENTRY S., BEL, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 10-24.
|2—
|SHAMROCKET, c, 4, Tonalist–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|5—
|Beacon Hill, g, 4, Blame–My Mammy, by Came Home. ($500,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $180,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-Newtown Anner Stud (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Bluegrass Parkway, g, 5, Quality Road–Candy Swap, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Michael J Ryan, B-County Farm Farm (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tide of the Sea, Mo Gotcha.
|Winning Time: 2:26 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.95, 2.80, 6.00.
|ANOAKIA S., SA, $79,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-24.
|1—
|EDA, f, 2, Munnings–Show Me, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($240,000 ’20 KEESEP; $550,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $47,400.
|2—
|Lady T, f, 2, Into Mischief–Red Carpet Miss, by Malibu Moon. ($235,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Moss, Jerome S and Moss, Tina, B-Springhouse Farm & Circular Rd Breeders (KY), $15,800.
|4—
|Benedict Canyon, f, 2, Midnight Lute–Bessie M, by Medallist. ($18,000 ’19 KEENOV; $60,000 ’20 KEESEP; $215,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Mitch Haynes (KY), $9,480.
|Also Ran: Shes Bout a Mover, Cadillac Margarita.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 7 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 5.40, 8.00.
|LURE S., SA, $75,300, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 10-23.
|1—
|NEPTUNE’S STORM, g, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Immortal Life (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). ($50,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $130,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Gitomer, Lynn, Goetz, Mike, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $44,880.
|2—
|Order and Law, r, 5, Violence–Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. ($80,000 ’17 KEESEP; $30,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $14,960.
|4—
|Lambeau, h, 5, First Samurai–Coastal Sunrise, by Congrats. ($475,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Jerome S Moss, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), $8,976.
|Also Ran: Majestic Eagle, Dubby Dubbie, Shooters Shoot.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.50, 10.80, 12.90.
|ILLINI PRINCESS S., HAW, $66,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 10-23.
|1—
|BRAMBLE QUEEN, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (IL), T-Michael Dini, J-Jareth Loveberry, $39,780.
|11—
|Katie M’lady, f, 3, Dominus–Katie the Lady, by Lost Soldier. O-Cherrywood Racing Stables, II and Oak Rock Racing LLC, B-Cherrywood Racing II & Oak Rock Racing LLC (IL), $13,260.
|3—
|Embarrassing, m, 6, Fort Prado–Rally Catcher, by Greenwood Lake. O-Hermilo Racing Stable, LLC, B-Team Block (IL), $6,630.
|Also Ran: Summer Day, Launch Away, Beyond Proper, Cat Attack, W W Fitzy, Northern Alliance, White Lies.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 4 1/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.70, 4.30, 21.90.
|PIZZA MAN S., HAW, $64,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-24.
|7—
|READTHECLIFFNOTES, g, 6, Read the Footnotes–Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. O-Cherrywood Racing Stables, II, Biondo, Terry and Donohoe, Laura, B-Barr Three LLC (IL), T-Michele Boyce, J-Edgar Perez, $38,700.
|9—
|Richiesgotgame, c, 3, Flashback–Zero Game (IRE), by High Chaparral (IRE). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-Ben Barnow (IL), $12,900.
|10—
|Iwillpersevere, g, 5, Archarcharch–Moonlight Escapade, by Lion Heart. O-Michael L Slager, B-Mike L Slager (IL), $6,450.
|Also Ran: Land Mark Deal, What’s Up Dude, Fly Nightly.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, 9 3/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.80, 23.30.
|CTHS SALES TWO-YEAR-OLD COLTS AND GELDINGS DIVISION S., CTM, $39,420, 2YO, C/G, 7F, 10-23.
|1—
|ASYOUBELIEVE, g, 2, Second in Command–I Believe in Angel, by Cause to Believe. (C$10,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Shot In The Dark Racing Corp, B-Bennett/Caravetta (BC), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $24,258.
|5—
|Spot On Dude, g, 2, Value Plus–Holiday Maker, by Harlan’s Holiday. (C$16,000 ’20 ALBSEP). O-Danard, Don B and Knight, Don, B-C W Matier (AB), $8,086.
|2—
|Mount Asgard, g, 2, Sky Mesa–A Song for Arbonne, by Arch. (C$18,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Willow Creek Farms, B-Black Canyon Thoroughbreds Ltd (BC), $4,043.
|Also Ran: Dark Storm Coming, Rattlesnake Jack.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4, NK, 16.
|Odds: 0.40, 28.10, 2.60.
