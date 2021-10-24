North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 24

CTHS SALES TWO-YEAR-OLD COLTS AND GELDINGS DIVISION S., CTM, $39,420, 2YO, C/G, 7F, 10-23.

1—

ASYOUBELIEVE, g, 2, Second in Command–I Believe in Angel, by Cause to Believe. (C$10,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Shot In The Dark Racing Corp, B-Bennett/Caravetta (BC), T-Tim Rycroft, J-Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez, $24,258.

5—

Spot On Dude, g, 2, Value Plus–Holiday Maker, by Harlan’s Holiday. (C$16,000 ’20 ALBSEP). O-Danard, Don B and Knight, Don, B-C W Matier (AB), $8,086.

2—

Mount Asgard, g, 2, Sky Mesa–A Song for Arbonne, by Arch. (C$18,000 ’20 BRCSEP). O-Willow Creek Farms, B-Black Canyon Thoroughbreds Ltd (BC), $4,043.

Also Ran: Dark Storm Coming, Rattlesnake Jack.

Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (sy)

Margins: 4, NK, 16.