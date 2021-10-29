North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 29

|MYRTLEWOOD S., KEE, $150,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-29.
|10—
|SWEET DANI GIRL, f, 2, Jess’s Dream–My Sweet Dani Girl, by Scat Daddy. O-J & J Stables, LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-J&J Stables, LLC & Carlo Vaccarezza (FL), T-Carlo Vaccarezza, J-Martin Garcia, $90,000.
|5—
|Kant Believe It, f, 2, Kantharos–Royal Taat (NZ), by Faltaat. O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Doubledown Stables Inc (KY), $30,000.
|6—
|Verylittlecents, f, 2, Goldencents–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Randy Patterson, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland & Ramon Rangel (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Chi Town Lady, Jester Calls Nojoy, Jumeirah, Towser, Majestic d’Oro, She’s Pure Silver, You Look Cold.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NO, 3.
|Odds: 2.00, 8.20, 17.50.
|OYSTER BAY S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 10-29.
|11—
|VALUE PROPOSITION (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.
|5—
|Pulsate, h, 5, Speightstown–Celestial Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Marc Keller, B-Austin Paul (KY), $20,000.
|9 (DH) —
|Maxwell Esquire, c, 4, Discreet Cat–Momma’s Image, by Marquetry. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $9,000.
|12 (DH) —
|Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Backtohisroots, Made You Look, Battle Station, Emaraaty (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:23 (gd)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.85, 5.00, 14.40, 15.60.
|MAGNOLIA S., DED, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-29.
|1—
|NET A BEAR, m, 5, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Timothy Thornton, $60,000.
|5—
|Quikfast N Ahurry, f, 4, Closing Argument–Wynning Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $20,000.
|3—
|Inawic, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Inaword, by Successful Appeal. O-Gulf Haven Farms, B-Gulf Haven Farm, LLC (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Snowball, Suzie’s Dream, Carondelet.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, 2.
|Odds: 1.10, 2.20, 11.10.
Leave a Reply