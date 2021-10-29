North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 29

OYSTER BAY S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7FT, 10-29.

11—

VALUE PROPOSITION (GB), r, 5, Dansili (GB)–Dash to the Front (GB), by Diktat (GB). (400,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Meon Valley Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.

5—

Pulsate, h, 5, Speightstown–Celestial Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $280,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Marc Keller, B-Austin Paul (KY), $20,000.

9 (DH) —

Maxwell Esquire, c, 4, Discreet Cat–Momma’s Image, by Marquetry. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $9,000.

12 (DH) —

Fauci, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $9,000.

Also Ran: Backtohisroots, Made You Look, Battle Station, Emaraaty (GB).

Winning Time: 1:23 (gd)

Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, HF, HF.