North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 3

|BREEDERS’ S., WO, $317,445, 3YO, 1 1/2MT, 10-3.
|1—
|BRITISH ROYALTY, g, 3, English Channel–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($30,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Lunsford, Bruce and Minshall, Barbara J, B-Richard L Lister (ON), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Patrick Husbands, $189,708.
|2—
|Riptide Rock, g, 3, Point of Entry–Irish Influence, by Stephen Got Even. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $63,236.
|9—
|Collective Force, g, 3, Tiznow–Finn’s Girl, by Bernardini. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $31,618.
|Also Ran: Harlan Estate, Artie’s Storm, H C Holiday, Go Take Charge, Safe Conduct, Breaking Alone, Keep Grinding, Haddassah, Executive Giant.
|Winning Time: 2:34 (yl)
|Margins: 4, 1, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 24.60, 2.75, 24.45.
|SURFER GIRL S., SA, $203,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 10-3.
|3—
|CAIRO MEMORIES, f, 2, Cairo Prince–Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-David A Bernsen, LLC and Schroeder Farms LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Kent J. Desormeaux, $120,000.
|5—
|Helens Well (IRE), f, 2, Kodi Bear (IRE)–Ever Evolving (FR), by Elusive Quality. O-Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Madaket Stables LLC, Nentwig, Michael, and Pagano, Ray, B-Mr Patrick Toes (IRE), $40,000.
|7—
|Hemmerle, f, 2, Tapit–Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled’s Song. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Sterling Crest (IRE), Miss Bellatrix, Brandon’smylawyer, Saturday Nite Girl, Dolly May (IRE), Sax, Liam’s Dove, It’s Simple.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, NK.
|Odds: 4.00, 1.50, 12.70.
|ZUMA BEACH S., SA, $202,500, 2YO, 1MT, 10-3.
|4—
|MACKINNON, c, 2, American Pharoah–Scat Means Go, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $285,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kenney, Dave, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.
|5—
|Silver Surfer (GB), c, 2, Caravaggio–Riskit Fora Biskit (IRE), by Kodiac (GB). (78,000gns ’19 TATDEC; 100,000gns ’20 TATOCT). O-Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ed’s Stud Ltd (GB), $40,000.
|3—
|Picota (GB), c, 2, Havana Gold (IRE)–Break Time (GB), by Dansili. O-Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, and Pagano, Ray, B-Exors of the Late Mrs B. E. Moore (GB), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Law Abiding, Aquitania Arrival, Thirty Four Coupe, Birth of Cool, Carbonite, La Deuxieme Etoile, Il Capitano.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.20, 2.90, 17.20.
|UNZIP ME S., SA, $82,000, 3YO, F, A6 1/2FT, 10-3.
|6—
|ZERO TOLERANCE, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Torreadora, by El Prado (IRE). O-Custom Truck Accessories, Hall, Jason, Kelly, Joe and Riordan, Michael, B-Jason Hall, Joe Kelly, Louis J Eymard, Herschel Martindale (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $48,600.
|7—
|Carpe Fortuna, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Seeking Luck, by Seeking the Gold. ($72,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $155,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Little Red Feather Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $16,200.
|1—
|Burgoo Alley (IRE), f, 3, Footstepsinthesand (GB)–Nurama (GB), by Daylami (IRE). O-CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-Mr Eoghan Grogan (IRE), $9,720.
|Also Ran: Brilliant Cut, Miss Costa Rica, Thrilling, Equilove (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, NK, HD.
|Odds: 2.90, 11.70, 1.60.
