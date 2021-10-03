North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 3

ZUMA BEACH S., SA, $202,500, 2YO, 1MT, 10-3.

4—

MACKINNON, c, 2, American Pharoah–Scat Means Go, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $285,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kenney, Dave, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.

5—

Silver Surfer (GB), c, 2, Caravaggio–Riskit Fora Biskit (IRE), by Kodiac (GB). (78,000gns ’19 TATDEC; 100,000gns ’20 TATOCT). O-Sierra Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ed’s Stud Ltd (GB), $40,000.

3—

Picota (GB), c, 2, Havana Gold (IRE)–Break Time (GB), by Dansili. O-Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, and Pagano, Ray, B-Exors of the Late Mrs B. E. Moore (GB), $24,000.

Also Ran: Law Abiding, Aquitania Arrival, Thirty Four Coupe, Birth of Cool, Carbonite, La Deuxieme Etoile, Il Capitano.

Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 1/4, 1 1/4, HF.