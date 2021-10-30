North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 30

ETERNAL SEARCH S., WO, $81,016, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-29.

4—

SUMMER SUNDAY, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Dancing Allstar, by Millennium Allstar. (C$95,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Trinity West Stables LTD (ON), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $48,610.

2—

Royal Wedding, m, 5, Court Vision–All My Lovin’, by Cat’s Career. (C$14,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), $16,203.

1—

November Fog, f, 4, Frac Daddy–Molly Maguire, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Moylan, Richard and Ritchie, Sarah, B-Box Arrow Farm (ON), $8,912.

Also Ran: Golden Vision, Hello Friends, She’s a Dream, Preferred Guest.

Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, HF, 1HF.