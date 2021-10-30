North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 30

|EMPIRE CLASSIC H., BEL, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 10-30.
|5—
|AMERICANREVOLUTION, c, 3, Constitution–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($275,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $165,000.
|4—
|Wild Banker, g, 4, Central Banker–Phaleonopsis, by Siphon (BRZ). O-Dini, Michael and Moorhouse, Al, B-Dini Racing (NY), $60,000.
|7—
|Sea Foam, h, 6, Medaglia d’Oro–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Ten Strike Racing, Four Corners Racing Stable, Broadview Stables and Cory Moelis Racing LLC, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Danny California, Captain Bombastic, Tiergan, Three Jokers, Mr. Buff.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (sy)
|Margins: 11 3/4, NO, 1.
|Odds: 0.45, 56.00, 10.60.
|MAID OF THE MIST S., BEL, $250,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 10-30.
|1—
|VENTI VALENTINE, f, 2, Firing Line–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Final Furlong Racing Stable & Maspeth Stable (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|8—
|Captainsdaughter, f, 2, Midshipman–Joan’s Rose, by Service Stripe. O-Joseph Birnbaum, B-Ocean View Stable (NY), $50,000.
|9—
|Dufresne, f, 2, Uncaptured–Rapids, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($62,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Newtown Anner Stud Farm (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Velvet Sister, Classic Lynne, Sandy’s Garden, Vallelujah, Sue Ellen Mishkin, Luz.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 3 3/4, 4.
|Odds: 3.35, 28.50, 13.60.
|EMPIRE DISTAFF H., BEL, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-30.
|2—
|SHARP STARR, f, 4, Munnings–Mindy Gold, by A.P. Indy. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.
|1—
|Ice Princess, f, 4, Palace Malice–Happy Clapper, by Awesome Again. ($75,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Flying P Stable, R A Hill Stable and Gargan, Danny, B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), $50,000.
|4—
|Make Mischief, f, 3, Into Mischief–Speightful Lady, by Speightstown. ($285,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Gary Barber, B-Avanti Stable (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Mrs. Orb, Bank Sting, Maiden Beauty, Dancing Kiki, Byhubbyhellomoney, Trinni Luck, Vienna Code.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, 3.
|Odds: 16.20, 2.65, 2.80.
|SLEEPY HOLLOW S., BEL, $250,000, 2YO, 1M, 10-30.
|4—
|SHIPSATIONAL, c, 2, Midshipman–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. ($27,000 ’19 KEENOV; $210,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Iris Smith Stable, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), T-Edward R. Barker, J-Luis Saez, $137,500.
|2—
|Overstep, c, 2, Into Mischief–Modest Maven, by Uncle Mo. ($360,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $50,000.
|3—
|Who Hoo Thats Me, c, 2, Keen Ice–Calculation, by Hard Spun. O-Gold Square LLC, B-Gold Square, LLC (NY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Sterling Hill, Excursionniste, Sundaeswithsandy.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 5HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 0.95, 6.00.
|CORONATION FUTURITY, WO, $203,860, 2YO, 1 1/8M, 10-30.
|9—
|THE MINKSTER, c, 2, English Channel–Cabriole, by Flatter. (C$52,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Sea Glass Stables, LLC, B-Dr Tan Hyka (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-David Moran, $121,154.
|3—
|Dancin in Da’nile, c, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Dance Again, by Awesome Again. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $40,385.
|1—
|J M R Best of Turf, c, 2, Turfiste–Best of Aly, by Best of the Bests (IRE). O-JMR Racing Inc, B-JohnMel Stables Inc (ON), $20,192.
|Also Ran: Shamateur, God of Love, Mad Mocha, Laraque, Kiddie Holiday, Fast Feet, Stronger Together, Brutality, Hidden Honor, Lament, Rum Cup.
|Winning Time: 1:52 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3, NO.
|Odds: 13.60, 9.85, 89.65.
|IROQUOIS S., BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 10-30.
|2—
|THE IMPORTANT ONE, f, 4, Majestic City–Hitch Village, by Old Trieste. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Bloom Racing Stable (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $82,500.
|1—
|Miss Jimmy, m, 5, Colonel John–Smart Eyes, by Midas Eyes. O-McDonough, Ann and Least, Laurel A, B-Laurel Least & Gabriel McDonough (NY), $30,000.
|6—
|Espresso Shot, m, 5, Mission Impazible–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($69,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable, Maspeth Stables and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Hannah Dances, Fight On Lucy, Letmetakethiscall.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (sy)
|Margins: 6 1/4, NK, 8.
|Odds: 2.10, 2.30, 2.00.
|UNREACHABLE STAR S., IND, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 10-30.
|2—
|CASH LOGISTICS, g, 4, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), T-Genevieve Londono, J-Alex Achard, $86,400.
|7—
|Uphold, g, 6, Lentenor–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), $28,800.
|3—
|Max Express, g, 5, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $15,840.
|Also Ran: Barefootbootlegger, Redskiesatnight, Expressed, Stop Hammertime, Forwhomthebelltoll, Royal Icing.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 5 3/4, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.40, 31.20, 5.10.
|LADY FOG HORN S., IND, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 10-30.
|7—
|FIREBALL BABY, m, 5, Noble’s Promise–Bubbles and Babies, by A.P. Indy. O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Rigney Racing LLC (IN), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $84,600.
|4—
|Diamond Solitaire, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Diamond Seeker, by Sightseeing. O-Diamond Solitaire Partnership, B-David W Osborne, Loren Hebel Osborne & Warren Gene McLean (IN), $28,200.
|10—
|Expect Indy, m, 8, Mr. Mabee–Jet n’ Expectation, by Valid Expectations. O-Gumpster Stable LLC and Oringer, Jay, B-Lake Shore Farm (IN), $15,510.
|Also Ran: Hitthefloorrunning, Hungarian Princess, Pretty Assets, Amazing Gal, Elusive Justice, Sleepy Dream, Quick and Easy, Starlet Express.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 4, 1 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 1.70, 6.10, 24.50.
|BOWMAN MILL S., KEE, $150,000, 2YO, 6F, 10-30.
|4—
|NAKATOMI, g, 2, Firing Line–Applelicious, by Flatter. ($18,000 ’19 KEENOV; $25,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Qatar Racing Limited, Detampel, Marc and Bottle Rocket Stable, B-Arnold Zetcher LLC & Crestwood Farm (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $90,000.
|7—
|My Prankster, c, 2, Into Mischief–My Wandy’s Girl, by Flower Alley. ($600,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $30,000.
|2—
|Chattalot, c, 2, Midnight Lute–Mamboalot, by Kingmambo. ($110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom) and David A Bernsen, LLC, B-Gryphon Investments, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Freelancer, Lucky Shot, Hungry Henry, Hope in Him.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: 3/4, 8, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 2.10, 2.60.
|BRYAN STATION S., KEE, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 10-30.
|11—
|CAMP HOPE, c, 3, Summer Front–Praising, by Pulpit. ($200,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-BRET JONES (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $90,000.
|6—
|Like the King, c, 3, Palace Malice–Like a Queen, by Corinthian. ($28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-M Racing Group, LLC, B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY), $30,000.
|10—
|Yes This Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Smart Jilly, by Smart Strike. O-Edge Racing, B-Barry S Golden (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Charles Chrome, Hush of a Storm, Point Me By, Scarlett Sky, Gallant Guy, Dreamer’s Disease.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (sf)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 6.30, 2.60.
|HUDSON H., BEL, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 10-30.
|8—
|NY TRAFFIC, c, 4, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing, Braverman, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Brian Culnan (NY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|2—
|Chestertown, g, 4, Tapit–Artemis Agrotera, by Roman Ruler. ($2,000,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Broman, Sr, Chester, Broman, Mary, Woodford Racing, LLC, Siena Farm LLC, and Masiello, Robert, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $30,000.
|5—
|Jemography, g, 5, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Foolish Ghost, Amundson, Our Last Buck, Judge N Jury, Bronx Bomber.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 8 3/4, 3HF, NO.
|Odds: 0.95, 26.25, 23.80.
|GLORIOUS SONG S., WO, $113,280, 2YO, F, 7F, 10-30.
|1—
|AUBRIETA, f, 2, Speightster–Amethea, by Henny Hughes. O-Conrad Farms, B-Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $72,693.
|4—
|Howdyoumakeurmoney, f, 2, Freud–Exclusively Yours, by Elusive Quality. ($15,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $19,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $105,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Davie Bloodstock, LLC & Peter Colon (NY), $20,192.
|2—
|Chocolateaddiction, f, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Chocolate Coated, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($135,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Mark Dodson, B-Barry Becker & Judith Becker (KY), $10,096.
|Also Ran: Fifth Anniversary, Skylerville, Marie MacKay, Elegant Joy, Fulminate.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, NK, 3HF.
|Odds: 3.45, 6.85, 6.25.
|DISPLAY S., WO, $105,001, 2YO, 7F, 10-30.
|5—
|HICKSY, c, 2, Hootenanny–Fantastic Score, by Even the Score. ($45,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Lanni Bloodstock LLC, B-Richard Forbush (KY), T-Kevin Attard, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $60,577.
|1—
|Ironstone, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), $24,231.
|3—
|Optigogo, c, 2, Optimizer–Colour the Wind, by Storm Cat. ($12,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $11,106.
|Also Ran: Heat Merchant, Souper Legacy, Twenty Four Mamba.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.20, 23.95.
|CROWN AMBASSADOR S., IND, $102,750, 2YO, 6F, 10-30.
|10—
|MR CHAOS, g, 2, Turbo Compressor–Corsica, by Sky Mesa. O-Sentel, Ken and Dorris, Judy, B-Anthony Mathias (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Rodney A. Prescott, $57,951.
|1—
|Too Bad Justice, g, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Alegra, by Exchange Rate. ($7,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Kwiatkowski, Matt and Browning, Roger D, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $19,317.
|9—
|Me and Chili, c, 2, Lantana Mob–Coronado Crown, by Henny Hughes. ($7,200 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Ed Wright Cattle Company and Childers, Miles, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $10,624.
|Also Ran: Highcotton Justice, Amicable, Loademupjustice, Blue Kalon, What Now Darrell, Ready for More, Bootdaddy Justice, Three Two Run.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, NO.
|Odds: 0.70, 6.80, 7.90.
|INDIANA STALLION FILLIES S., IND, $102,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 10-30.
|6—
|UNBRIDLED VICTORY, f, 2, Unbridled Express–Jenny Vignette, by Greatness. O-Childers, Miles, L T B, Inc and Ed Wright Cattle Company, B-LTB Inc, Ed Wright Cattle Company & Miles Childers (IN), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $59,366.
|1—
|Everything’s Rosy, f, 2, Blueskiesnrainbows–On the Point, by Point Given. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Colette Marie Vanmatre (IN), $19,789.
|5—
|No Trust, f, 2, Notional–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $10,884.
|Also Ran: Holy Justice, No More Fake News, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Compressed Energy.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 4.
|Odds: 2.20, 20.50, 10.40.
|GOLD CUP S., DED, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 10-30.
|9—
|LANGS DAY, g, 4, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Ty Kennedy, $60,000.
|7—
|Underpressure, g, 7, Birdstone–Charming Colleen, by Charismatic. O-Mallory Richard, B-James McIngvale (LA), $19,000.
|5—
|Grand Luwegee, h, 6, El Corredor–Magical Mia, by Gold Fever. O-Gerard Perron, B-Gerard Perron (LA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Speaktomeoflove, Izzy’s Baby Boy, Maga Man, Scarlettsblackjack, Treys Midnite Moon, No Parole.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 15.40, 8.90, 12.50.
|BEST OF OHIO DISTAFF, MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 10-30.
|1—
|BALLROOM BLITZ, f, 3, Alternation–Tangueray Miss, by Cowboy Cal. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Gerardo Corrales, $60,000.
|5—
|Sally Strong, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-John J Sugar, B-John J Sugar (OH), $20,000.
|6—
|High Fire, m, 5, Bullet Train (GB)–Hi Sugar, by Jump Start. O-John F Walsh III, B-John F Walsh III (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Drillit, Market Success, Circus Rings, Somuchsugar.
|Winning Time: 1:53 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 7HF, 1, NK.
|Odds: 4.40, 1.70, 14.40.
|BEST OF OHIO JUVENILE, MVR, $100,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 10-30.
|1—
|TANTRUM, g, 2, Speightster–Go Go Tammy, by Tiznow. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Malcolm Franklin, $60,000.
|2—
|Rumble Strip Ron, c, 2, Klimt–Feisty Tomboy, by Unbridled’s Song. ($45,000 ’20 KEESEP; $50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, B-Pick View LLC, Paul W Schaffer & William D Pickerrell (OH), $20,000.
|8—
|Hip Hip Hooray, c, 2, Congrats–Nocturne, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Silence, Country Club Bobby, Stalking Moon, Empire’s Fire, Wildcat Bill, Mutiny, Sammy’s Smile, Thedayofthegrey.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 2, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 6.10, 7.30.
|BEST OF OHIO JOHN W. GALBREATH S., MVR, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 10-30.
|9—
|CANDLELIGHT HOURS, f, 2, Dominus–Nava, by Even the Score. O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), T-James R. Jackson, J-T. D. Houghton, $60,000.
|2—
|Starlit Secret, f, 2, Secret Circle–Park View, by Quiet American. ($7,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Langsem Farm, Inc (OH), $20,000.
|10—
|Squid, f, 2, Midshipman–Miss Kew, by Catienus. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Sonnet, Wortherweightngold, Danza Magic, Queen Creed, La Rosa, Christmas, Kenzielu, Flatter Her Again, The Last Apple.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 9.30, 11.00, 4.30.
|BEST OF OHIO SPRINT, MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 10-30.
|9—
|ALTISSIMO, g, 8, Noble Causeway–Great Goin Rose, by Albert the Great. O-Lavrich, Nancy and Zielinski, Ronald, B-Nancy J Lavrich & Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Erik Barbaran, $60,000.
|3—
|Direct Deceit, g, 6, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-ANK Stable, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $20,000.
|10—
|Diamond Dust, g, 5, Paynter–Radiant Sky, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). O-JSR Stables, Inc, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Morestride, It’s Official, Midnight Mikey, Liberate, Chief Randel, Over Icce, Armada, King Creed.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (gd)
|Margins: 2, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 11.50, 3.70.
|BEST OF OHIO ENDURANCE, MVR, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 10-30.
|7—
|FOREWARNED, h, 6, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Sonny Leon, $60,000.
|13—
|Wicked Warrior, g, 4, Wicked Strong–Lastaria, by Five Star Day. ($1,200 ’18 KEEJAN; $22,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Bruce Tallisman, B-Catherine E Sheppell & Peter J Sheppell (OH), $20,000.
|3—
|To Win, g, 3, Fed Biz–Hatta Flower, by Dixie Union. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Edwin Mundo, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $10,000.
|Also Ran: I Wanna Win, Firsthand Justice, Serve Revenge Cold, Indian Fever, Mo Dont No, Visual Mission, Pat’s Karma, Historically, Little Blaker.
|Winning Time: 2:06 3/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3HF, 2, 5HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 0.90, 53.30.
|CLEVER TREVOR S., RP, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 10-29.
|4—
|EL PANDO, c, 2, Outwork–Queen Negwer, by Speightstown. ($10,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $80,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Jaylan Renay Clary, B-Mike Abraham (KY), T-Jaylan Clary, J-David Cabrera, $60,000.
|3—
|Revenir, g, 2, Hard Spun–Tappin’at the Door, by Tapit. ($10,000 ’20 KEESEP; $50,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-George A Wolff, B-Pete Yutmeyer & Susan Yutmeyer (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Kentucky Bourbon, c, 2, California Chrome–Brandyafterdinner, by Afleet Alex. ($10,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Keene Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H & E Ranch (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Concept, Feel the Fear, Chrome Baby, Hern, Speightsville, Malibu Thunder.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 2, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.80, 34.30, 34.80.
|ETERNAL SEARCH S., WO, $81,016, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-29.
|4—
|SUMMER SUNDAY, m, 6, Silent Name (JPN)–Dancing Allstar, by Millennium Allstar. (C$95,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Scott, Anne and William J, B-Trinity West Stables LTD (ON), T-Stuart C. Simon, J-Rafael Manuel Hernandez, $48,610.
|2—
|Royal Wedding, m, 5, Court Vision–All My Lovin’, by Cat’s Career. (C$14,500 ’17 ONTAUG). O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-Michael C Byrne (ON), $16,203.
|1—
|November Fog, f, 4, Frac Daddy–Molly Maguire, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Moylan, Richard and Ritchie, Sarah, B-Box Arrow Farm (ON), $8,912.
|Also Ran: Golden Vision, Hello Friends, She’s a Dream, Preferred Guest.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.15, 19.50, 3.50.
|PIKE PLACE DANCER S., GG, $75,450, 2YO, F, 1MT, 10-30.
|2—
|VAPING ANGEL, f, 2, Southern Image–Nada Joke, by Comic Strip. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), T-Felix Rondan, J-Pedro M. Terrero, $45,000.
|6—
|Jessebear, f, 2, Misremembered–Cagey Girl, by Crowd Pleaser. ($6,000 ’20 CTNAUG). O-McLean Racing Stables, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $15,000.
|1—
|Code Ribbon, f, 2, Desert Code–Jumanah, by Grand Reward. ($4,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Michael Pollowitz, B-Seamist Racing (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Sen Sen, Wishing On a Star, Irish Wahine.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 25.40, 14.40, 2.40.
|BRETHREN JUVENILE FILLIES, GP, $60,000, 2YO, F, A1M 70Y, 10-30.
|3—
|LEMIEUX, f, 2, Nyquist–Polish a Diamond, by The Factor. ($100,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Westbury Stables LLC (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Edwin Gonzalez, $36,456.
|4—
|Fish Mooney, f, 2, Lookin At Lucky–Gotham City Girl, by Freud. ($11,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Quintessential Racing Florida LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (FL), $11,760.
|6—
|Brittiz, f, 2, Tiznow–Spiteful Gypsy, by Speightstown. ($16,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Rancho Alegre, B-Hickstead Farm (FL), $5,880.
|Also Ran: Runaway Breeze, Yes I’m Spiteful, Straight to Go, Science Friction.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 2 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 4.70, 5.90.
|OCALA STUD JUVENILE SPRINT, GP, $60,000, 2YO, 7F, 10-30.
|1—
|MAKE IT BIG, c, 2, Neolithic–Ruby On My Mind, by Congrats. ($120,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-SHH Ventures (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Edgard J. Zayas, $36,828.
|5—
|Lightening Larry, c, 2, Uncaptured–Moon and Sun, by Malibu Moon. ($50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Michelle Redding (FL), $11,880.
|3—
|Clapton, c, 2, Brethren–Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $5,940.
|Also Ran: Spuntacular, The Green Crusader, Just Leo.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 6.40, 11.20.
|R.K. RED SMITH H., CTM, $39,496, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 10-29.
|3—
|INFINITE PATIENCE, f, 4, Sungold–Montero, by Louis Quatorze. O-Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan and Decoursey, William, B-William DeCoursey (BC), T-Barbara Heads, J-Antonio Ambrosio Reyes, $24,305.
|1—
|Sarahs Elegance, f, 4, Run to Victory–Sassy Sarah, by Lake Austin. O-Bar None Ranches Ltd, B-Bar None Ranches Ltd (AB), $8,102.
|4—
|Raider, m, 6, Stephanotis–Montero, by Louis Quatorze. O-Hoovestal, Jo Dee and Landry, Curtis, B-William DeCoursey (BC), $4,051.
|Also Ran: Here’s Hannah, Fly Away.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 3, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 10.60, 5.45.
