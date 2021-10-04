North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 4

ARCTIC QUEEN S., FL, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 10-4.

2—

MISS JIMMY, m, 5, Colonel John–Smart Eyes, by Midas Eyes. O-McDonough, Ann and Least, Laurel A, B-Laurel Least & Gabriel McDonough (NY), T-Bruce D. Anderson, J-Oscar Gomez, $30,000.

5—

Hannah Dances, f, 4, Shakin It Up–Comfort Level, by Mizzen Mast. O-TLC Thoroughbreds, B-TLC Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $10,000.

3—

Letmetakethiscall, m, 6, Take Charge Indy–Spring Elusion, by Elusive Quality. ($75,000 ’16 FTNAUG; $65,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Levy, Mathew and Greenvald, Kenneth, B-Danzel Brendemuehl & Sandra Lombardo (NY), $5,000.

Also Ran: Willow Grove, She’s Not Bluffing, Treatherlikestar.

Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (sy)

Margins: 3 3/4, 12HF, 3HF.