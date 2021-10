North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 5

PRESQUE ISLE DEBUTANTE, PID, $75,400, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 10-4.

1—

HOWDYOUMAKEURMONEY, f, 2, Freud–Exclusively Yours, by Elusive Quality. ($15,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $19,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $105,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Davie Bloodstock, LLC & Peter Colon (NY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $45,000.

3—

Battle Charge, f, 2, Will Take Charge–Deja Blu, by Seeking the Gold. O-Blazing Meadows Farm, LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $15,000.

2—

Runaway Breeze, f, 2, Cajun Breeze–Run Macy Run, by West Acre. O-Rice Racing, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $7,500.

Also Ran: Donya Know It, Isthatyourharley, She’s Pure Silver, True Blue Pearl, Southern Sky, Royal Engagement, Candlelight Hours.

Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 3 1/4, 1HF.