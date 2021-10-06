North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 6

MISS INDIANA S., IND, $100,000, 2YO, F, 1M 70Y, 10-6.

HOLY JUSTICE, f, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Prairie Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Jose Riquelme, $55,800.

Splash of Tonic, f, 2, Protonico–Flower Child, by Flower Alley. O-Murphy, Bruce and Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson & Bruce Murphy (IN), $18,600.

Torte, f, 2, Jimmy Creed–Hey There Cupcake, by Prized. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $10,230.

Also Ran: Louder Than Words, No Trust, Everything’s Rosy, No More Fake News, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Lashes, Mi Estrella, Re Ante.

Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)

Margins: NO, 1HF, 1 3/4.