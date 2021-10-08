North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 8

CLARENDON S., WO, $119,499, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 10-8.

3—

IRONSTONE, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), T-W. V. Armata, J-Ademar Santos, $71,699.

1—

Silent Runner, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Flashy Consort, by Bold N’ Flashy. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), $23,900.

2—

Silent Resent, f, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Resentless, by Trajectory. O-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $13,145.

Also Ran: Bossy Holiday, Repeat the Heat.

Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 6, 5 3/4, 1.