October 9, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Oct. 8

October 8, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

SHADY WELL S., WO, $119,499, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 10-8.
6—MARIE MACKAY, f, 2, Noble Mission (GB)–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Track West Racing Inc and Whalen, Donald, B-Track West Racing Inc & Don Whalen (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-Justin Stein, $71,699.
1—Aubrieta, f, 2, Speightster–Amethea, by Henny Hughes. O-Conrad Farms, B-Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad (ON), $23,900.
4—Ya Mar, f, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Shyama, by Henrythenavigator. O-Gabe Grossberg, B-Gabe Grossberg (ON), $13,145.
Also Ran: My Girl Sky, Silver Magnatized, Shanghai Shamrock.
Winning Time: 1:04 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
Odds: 4.55, 0.55, 7.25.
 
CLARENDON S., WO, $119,499, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 10-8.
3—IRONSTONE, c, 2, Mr Speaker–Casey’s Dreamin’, by Unbridled’s Song. (C$7,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Tequesta Racing Inc and Jupiter Leasing Co, B-Kingview Farms (ON), T-W. V. Armata, J-Ademar Santos, $71,699.
1—Silent Runner, c, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Flashy Consort, by Bold N’ Flashy. O-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable Ltd, B-C Scott Abbott Racing Stable (ON), $23,900.
2—Silent Resent, f, 2, Silent Name (JPN)–Resentless, by Trajectory. O-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $13,145.
Also Ran: Bossy Holiday, Repeat the Heat.
Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 6, 5 3/4, 1.
Odds: 0.25, 12.80, 28.60.

