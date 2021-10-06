Order of Australia invades for 13-horse Keeneland Turf Mile

The $750,000 Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) headlines five stakes, four of which at Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” qualifiers, on Saturday’s 11-race program.

Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) – Race 10 (5:46 p.m. ET)

An upset winner of the Breeders’ Cup Turf Mile (G1) on Keeneland’s turf last fall, Order of Australia will return to the Lexington, Kentucky oval for the Keeneland Turf Mile. The four-year-old colt tops a field of 13 in the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series race.

Order of Australia captured the Minstrel S. (G2) at the Curragh in July for his Coolmore connections, and the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt exits a runner-up in the Prix du Moulin (G1) at Longchamp on Sept. 5. John Velazquez will pick up the mount on the four-year-old son of Australia.

Last seen finishing a close sixth in a salty edition of the Old Forester Turf Classic (G1) in early May, Ivar will make a title defense. Paulo Lobo will add blinkers to the five-year-old, and Joe Talamo retains the assignment.

Pixelate and Somelikeithotbrown exit a 1-2 finish in the Sept. 6 WinStar Mint Million S. (G3) at Kentucky Downs. Woodbine Mile (G1) runner-up Space Traveller merits respect for Brendan Walsh, and Tell Your Daddy will show speed after his wire-to-wire win in the Sept. 6 Bernard Baruch (G2) at Saratoga.

Other contenders include multiple Grade 2 winner Diamond Oops, who will stretch out in distance after a second in the Turf Sprint (G3) at Kentucky Downs; and last-out stakes victor In Love.