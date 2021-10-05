Penny Saver heads McPeek duo in Alcibiades

Kenny McPeek will send a pair of two-year-old fillies in pursuit of a record-equaling sixth victory in Friday’s $400,000 Alcibiades S. (G1) at Keeneland.

The co-feature on a 10-race opening day program, the 1 1/16-mile race is a “Win & You’re In” for the Nov. 5 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Del Mar and a 17-point qualifier (10-4-2-1 scale) for the Kentucky Oaks (G1) next spring.

The McPeek-trained Penny Saver should compete for favoritism following a smashing 9 1/2-length maiden win at Churchill Downs 14 days earlier. Brian Hernandez Jr. retains the mount on the exciting Super Saver filly, and Penny Saver will be joined in the post parade by stablemate Mama Rina, a non-threatening second in the Sept. 18 Pocahontas (G3) at Churchill Downs.

Juju’s Map, a convincing odds-on maiden winner the second time out at Ellis Park, is a major contender. Florent Geroux rides the Liam’s Map filly for Brad Cox, who will also send out Ellis Park debut maiden scorer Matareya. Joel Rosario picks up the mount on the latter.

Miss Interpret will receive support following her comfortable tally in the off-the-turf P.G. Johnson S. at Saratoga, and Jose Ortiz will guide the Todd Pletcher pupil. Diamond Wow invades from Gulfstream Park for Patrick Biancone after improving to 2-for-2 with a frontrunning tally in the off-the-turf Our Peggy Girl S. on Sept. 18. Mike Smith takes over the reins.

Sequist and Dream Lith, fourth and fifth in the Sept. 5 Spinaway (G1), also own stakes experience, and Myfavoritedaughter is exiting a fourth in the Del Mar Debutante (G1) on Labor Day.

Distinctlypossible merits respect for Chad Brown following a fast-closing second in a Saratoga maiden special weight, and Runup has something going for her after romping by three lengths in Sorority S. at Monmouth Park. Churchill maiden winner Pipeline Girl rounds out the field.