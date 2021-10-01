Private Mission faces seven in Zenyatta

One of five stakes on a 10-race program, Sunday’s $200,000 Zenyatta S. (G2) will award a free berth to the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1).

Zenyatta (G2) – Race 9 (8 p.m. ET)

After romping by 6 1/2 lengths in the Aug. 21 Torrey Pines (G3) at Del Mar, Private Mission will tackle older rivals in the Zenyatta. The three-year-old Into Mischief filly has won 3-of-4 starts for Bob Baffert, and she’ll be forwardly placed from the start with Flavien Prat.

Baffert also has Grade 2 winner As Time Goes By, who will try to bounce back from a sixth in the Aug. 28 Personal Ensign (G1) at Saratoga. John Velazquez picks up the assignment on the four-year-old daughter of American Pharoah.

Other runners include Miss Bigly, Miss Stormy D, Samurai Charm, and Stellar Sound.

Chillingworth (G3) – Race 5 (6 p.m. ET)

Fillies and mares will sprint 6 1/2 furlongs in the $100,000 Chillingworth (G3), and Grade 1 winner Ce Ce will take some beating. A convincing winner of Princess Rooney (G2) two back, the five-year-old mare exits a respectable third to Gamine in the Aug. 28 Ballerina (G1) at Saratoga. Victor Espinoza will be up for Michael McCarthy.

Proud Emma and Scotish Star, second and fourth in the Aug. 20 Rancho Bernardo (G2) at Del Mar, are also part of the mix. Bella Vita will return to stakes competition following a sharp allowance triumph at Del Mar.

Zuma Beach – Race 8 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Del Mar Juvenile Turf S. hero Mackinnon tops the $200,000 Zuma Beach S. A prep for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1), the mile turf test drew 10 two-year-olds.

Trained by Doug O’Neill, Mackinnon will bring a two-race winning streak to the starting gate, and Juan Hernandez retains the mount on the American Pharoah colt.

Thirty Four Coupe and Silver Surfer, second and third in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf, are also back for the Zuma Beach.

Surfer Girl – Race 10 (8:30 p.m. ET)

After recording a 34-1 upset in the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf S., Liam’s Dove will square off against 10 fillies in the $200,000 Surfer Girl S. The mile turf event will likely provide runners for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1).

Liam’s Dove broke her maiden while making her third lifetime start last time. Peter Miller trains the gray Liam’s Map filly, and Kyle Frey will ride.

Helens Well finished second as the favorite to Liam’s Dove, and third placer Dolly May will also return. Last-out maiden scorers Brandon’smylawyer and Saturday Nite Girl add more depth.

Unzip Me – Race 1 (4 p.m. ET)

The $75,000 Unzip Me S., a 6 1/2-furlong turf affair down the hill for three-year-old fillies, kicks off the stakes action.

The competitive race features Brilliant Cut, Burgoo Alley, Carpe Fortuna, Hamwood Flier, Thrilling, and Zero Tolerance.