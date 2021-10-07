Red Danger tops overflow in Bourbon; Ward sends Averly Jane, Kaufymaker to Indian Summer

Keeneland will offer “Win & You’re In” races for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) and Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2) on Sunday.

Bourbon (G2) – Race 10 (5:46 p.m. ET)

After winning the Juvenile Sprint S. at Kentucky Downs, Red Danger will stretch to two turns in the $200,000 Bourbon S. (G2). Sixteen two-year-olds, including a pair of also-eligibles, are entered for the 1 1/16-mile turf affair, which will prove a free berth to the Juvenile Turf at Del Mar on Nov. 5.

Red Danger broke his maiden when switching to turf two starts back. Brian Lynch trains the chestnut Orb colt, and regular rider Luis Saez has the call.

Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile S. winner Tiz the Bomb is a top contender for Kenny McPeek. A 14-length maiden winner in an off-the-turf event at Ellis Park two back, the Hit a Bomb colt switched to turf and rating tactics last time, rallying to win by nearly a length. Brian Hernandez Jr. rides.

Heaven Street exits a nice allowance score at Kentucky Downs for Steve Asmussen, who also has Red Run on the also-eligible list. Stolen Base can’t be dismissed for Mike Maker, finishing second to Heaven Street as the favorite last out.

Tom Amoss has a pair of intriguing last-out maiden scorers. Dowagiac Chief graduated in frontrunning fashion at Kentucky Downs last time, and Martini’nmoonshine led wire-to-wire when trying two turns and turf at Saratoga in late August. Rocket One exits a sharp maiden tally at Kentucky Downs for Bill Mott.

Indian Summer – Race 8 (4:44 p.m. ET)

Ten youngsters will line up $200,000 Indian Summer S., a Breeders’ Cup Challenge series race for the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar on Nov. 5, and Wesley Ward has a pair of top contenders for the 5 1/2-furlong event.

Averly Jane, a convincing winner in all three starts, will finally try turf after romping by 7 1/4 lengths in the off-the-turf Skidmore S. at Saratoga on Aug. 20. The Midshipman filly also captured the Kentucky Juvenile S. at Churchill Downs over males two back, and Tyler Gaffalione retains the assignment.

Kaufymaker, third as the favorite to Red Danger in the Juvenile Sprint S. at Kentucky Downs, remains a danger. The chestnut daughter of Jimmy Creed will remove blinkers, and Irad Ortiz Jr. picks up the mount.

Diamond City, a convincing winner of the grassy Ontario Racing S. at Woodbine three weeks ago, can’t be dismissed for Mark Casse. Julien Leparoux will be up on the Shackleford colt.

Other runners include Bonus Appreciation, Detroit City, Roman Poet, and Sonnyisnotsofunny.