Rockemperor puts it all together at last in Joe Hirsch Turf Classic

A “nearly” horse throughout his career, Rockemperor is a bridesmaid no more after breaking through at last in Saturday’s $500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) at Belmont Park. His winless stakes record explains his 15.60-1 price as a Chad Brown trainee. Lightly-raced stablemate Serve the King likewise had a question to answer at this level, and accordingly went off at 14.80-1, to round out an $89.25 Brown exacta (for $1 dollar).

In hindsight, the key stat for Rockemperor was that Brown boasts a 32% strike rate in the blinkers-off category. The equipment change, plus picking up a new rider in Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, helped the five-year-old to a new career high.

Fourth to Gufo, Japan, and Cross Border in the Sword Dancer (G1) on Aug. 28 at Saratoga, Rockemperor reversed form with all three in the Joe Hirsch. The son of Holy Roman Emperor relaxed kindly near the back of the pack, trailed only by Gufo, before unleashing in the stretch.

As expected, two-time champion Channel Maker went forward to set the pace through deliberate fractions of :24.51, :49.41, 1:14.75, and 1:38.62 on the firm Widener course. Arklow, who beat Channel Maker here in 2019 to prevent a three-peat, was eager to attend and grabbed a brief lead on the final turn.

By that point, 1.85-1 favorite Gufo was circling the field to strike the front, in a move reminiscent of the Sword Dancer. Fans of Japan had a similar, if less pleasant, sense of déjà vu as he was again outmoved by Gufo and playing catch-up. Unlike the Spa, however, Japan failed to fire, and Gufo was unable to impose his authority for long.

Rockemperor, who angled outside to follow Gufo into the stretch, was traveling with ominous ease upon straightening. Blowing past the favorite, Rockemperor kicked two lengths clear and polished off 1 1/2 miles in 2:25.61.

Serve the King rallied well to take second, while Gufo was a surprisingly one-paced third, another 1 1/2 lengths adrift. Channel Maker edged old rival Arklow for fourth, and Japan beat Cross Border home.

Owned by Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Wonder Stables, Michael E. Kisber, and Michael J. Caruso, Rockemperor rewarded his faithful with $33.20 and enhanced his record to 20-4-5-6, $914,409. The bay began his career in France, where he missed by a neck in his stakes debut in the 2019 Prix La Force (G3). That set the tone for the next two years.

A late-running third in the Belmont Derby (G1) in his stateside bow, Rockemperor went on to finish a close second in the 2020 Charles Whittingham (G2) (only to be demoted to third) and Manhattan (G1). He also placed in last year’s Muniz Memorial Classic (G2) and the pandemic-delayed Old Forester Turf Classic (G1) on Kentucky Derby Day. His campaign concluded with a fifth in the Joe Hirsch.

Rockemperor continued in the same vein in 2021. After a comeback third to stablemate Tribhuvan in the May 1 Fort Marcy (G2), he added blinkers for the June 5 Manhattan and wound up a belated fifth. A drop into allowance company gave him a confidence-boosting win here June 26. But Rockemperor was back to his old habit when runner-up in the July 31 Bowling Green (G2), and he appeared to run in snatches en route to his Sword Dancer fourth.

Bred by Haras du Mezeray in Ireland, Rockemperor is out of the stakes-placed Muhtathir mare Motivation, tracing to Broodmare of the Year Best in Show.

Among his near maternal relatives is multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire Yagli, who was runner-up in the 1998 Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1). Rockemperor is now in position to go for that title at Del Mar.