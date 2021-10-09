October 9, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 10

October 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Forced Ranking, 8-1
    (4th) Dust Devil, 8-1
Fresno   (2nd) Sapphire Silk, 3-1
    (4th) Mr. Pickles, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Examiner, 4-1
    (5th) Miss Bluebird, 6-1
Hawthorne   (4th) Seven Seventeen, 8-1
    (6th) Jeff the Lion, 6-1
Keeneland   (1st) Button Boy, 7-2
    (7th) Let’s Be Clear, 3-1
Laurel   (5th) Golden Can, 6-1
    (7th) English Tavern, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) More Power to Him, 9-2
    (5th) Liam’s Lass, 5-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Aligato, 7-2
    (6th) V Bucks, 7-2
Woodbine   (5th) Hunt Master, 3-1
    (6th) Ready Hero, 3-1

