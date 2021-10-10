October 10, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (3rd) Fifty, 5-1
    (5th) Texas Reward, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Trigger Pull, 7-2
    (9th) Gentle Annie, 8-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Express Banking, 3-1
    (7th) El Valor, 3-1
Fresno   (2nd) Proof of Jazz, 7-2
    (5th) Maybe Sometime, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (1st) Chismoso, 9-2
    (5th) Lea Ro, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Prince Maior, 9-2
    (5th) Odds and Ends, 6-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Gibby’s Gem, 3-1
    (10th) Amatteroftime, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Dover Cliffs, 3-1
    (3rd) Happy Bee, 3-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Over Attracted, 5-1
    (9th) Solo Animo, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Banderas, 9-2
    (4th) Eskendulce, 9-2

