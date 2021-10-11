October 11, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 12

October 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Blizz, 3-1
    (8th) Rush On By, 4-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Hit This Town, 4-1
    (7th) Overstate, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) Baytown Bear, 7-2
    (6th) Jump Right In, 5-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) On Brilliant, 3-1
    (7th) Irish Cat, 3-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Twixy Cat, 8-1
    (8th) Miss Star Lo, 5-1
Penn National   (1st) Sultannes Crown, 4-1
    (4th) Soul Story, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Old Timer’s Day, 3-1
    (7th) Straightoutadutton, 3-11
Thistledown   (3rd) Spectacular Road, 3-1
    (7th) Cue the Band, 7-2

