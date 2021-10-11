Spot Plays Oct. 12

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Blizz, 3-1
|(8th) Rush On By, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Hit This Town, 4-1
|(7th) Overstate, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Baytown Bear, 7-2
|(6th) Jump Right In, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) On Brilliant, 3-1
|(7th) Irish Cat, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Twixy Cat, 8-1
|(8th) Miss Star Lo, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Sultannes Crown, 4-1
|(4th) Soul Story, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Old Timer’s Day, 3-1
|(7th) Straightoutadutton, 3-11
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Spectacular Road, 3-1
|(7th) Cue the Band, 7-2
