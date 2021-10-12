October 12, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 13

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Grandpa Munster, 5-1
(5th) Mosby’s Ranger, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Promise of Joy, 8-1
(4th) Peacearella, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Allthewaywithtaye, 7-2
(3rd) Sweetsweetsong, 3-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Wish for Magic, 7-2
(6th) Just Stay Home, 9-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Wanna Have Fun, 7-2
(4th) Cap de Fuego, 4-1
Keeneland (4th) Enjoyitwhilewecan, 7-2
(6th) Empress Eleanor, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Loyalty Spirit, 6-1
(3rd) Cask, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Gypsy Jane, 8-1
(3rd) Cristiano’s Dream, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Kristo, 3-1
(3rd) Waverly Sunset, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Diamond N Simon, 4-1
(5th) Beach Pass, 4-1
Remington Park (3rd) Lil Bean Machine, 3-1
(5th) Even Pandura, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Granite Candy, 3-1
(4th) Easter Pride, 4-1

