Spot Plays Oct. 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Qian B C, 5-1
(4th) Caumsett, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Sarah’s Warrior, 3-1
(7th) Talent Expected, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Vice Versa, 3-1
(3rd) Blue Ridge Queen, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Union Freedom, 7-2
(4th) Grrr, 9-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Queen Bridget, 6-1
(2nd) Wild Appeal, 9-2
Keeneland (2nd) Waters of Merom, 3-1
(5th) Belfast Boy, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Ms Boombastic, 4-1
(5th) Aprilness, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Joyful Praise, 6-1
(5th) Kick It Charlie, 5-1
Remington Park (3rd) Big Little Lie, 4-1
(4th) Silver Luke Silver, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Always On the Rox, 3-1
(3rd) Tiz a Rush, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Sweepin Hard, 6-1
(4th) Stencil, 3-1

