Spot Plays Oct. 15

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Blue Lou Boyle, 3-1
|(7th) Bay Storm, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Sailing Rock, 5-1
|(5th) Gandari, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Hero of the Hour, 6-1
|(2nd) Lea’s Princess, 3-1
|Fresno
|(2nd) Earnest, 7-2
|(5th) Dr. Hoffman, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Capetown Candy, 3-1
|(6th) Lady Baffled, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Lark, 4-1
|(4th) North Side, 8-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Miss Commish, 3-1
|(4th) Airborne Gal, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Midnight Chrome, 9-2
|(3rd) Discreet Dominique, 8-1
|Meadowlands
|(2nd) Military Drill, 7-2
|(4th) Act Like Artie, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Zillion, 9-2
|(5th) Equal Justice, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Justaboutright, 4-1
|(4th) Country Daisy, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Affable, 5-1
|(3rd) Rev Rita, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) If Six Was Nine, 3-1
|(5th) Victor’s Destiny, 3-1
Leave a Reply