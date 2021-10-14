October 14, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 15

October 14, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Blue Lou Boyle, 3-1
(7th) Bay Storm, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Sailing Rock, 5-1
(5th) Gandari, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Hero of the Hour, 6-1
(2nd) Lea’s Princess, 3-1
Fresno (2nd) Earnest, 7-2
(5th) Dr. Hoffman, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Capetown Candy, 3-1
(6th) Lady Baffled, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Lark, 4-1
(4th) North Side, 8-1
Keeneland (2nd) Miss Commish, 3-1
(4th) Airborne Gal, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Midnight Chrome, 9-2
(3rd) Discreet Dominique, 8-1
Meadowlands (2nd) Military Drill, 7-2
(4th) Act Like Artie, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Zillion, 9-2
(5th) Equal Justice, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Justaboutright, 4-1
(4th) Country Daisy, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Affable, 5-1
(3rd) Rev Rita, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) If Six Was Nine, 3-1
(5th) Victor’s Destiny, 3-1

