Spot Plays Oct. 16

|Belmont Park
|
|(3rd) Sharp Prospect, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Get the Candy, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Timeisgolden, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) College Kid, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(6th) Fortunate Friends,
6-1
|
|
|(7th) Forty Stripes, 5-1
|Delta
Downs
|
|(2nd) Rock On Cowboy, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Madison Joy, 6-1
|Fresno
|
|(4th) El Beautiful, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Liberty Liberty, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Brass Band, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Small Reason, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|
|(6th) Joan’s Way, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Ordained Kiss, 5-1
|Keeneland
|
|(3rd) Grand Sonata, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Winter Pool, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Minnetonka, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Ink, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Fiftyshadesopurple,
8-1
|
|
|(7th) Euro Suprise, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Get On the Bus, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Bonita Leona, 4-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Smarty Illusion, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Bolu, 3-1
Leave a Reply