October 15, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 16

October 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Sharp Prospect, 7-2
    (5th) Get the Candy, 4-1
Charles Town   (6th) Timeisgolden, 5-1
    (7th) College Kid, 3-1
Delaware Park   (6th) Fortunate Friends, 6-1
    (7th) Forty Stripes, 5-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Rock On Cowboy, 9-2
    (10th) Madison Joy, 6-1
Fresno   (4th) El Beautiful, 7-2
    (8th) Liberty Liberty, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Brass Band, 5-1
    (7th) Small Reason, 9-2
Hawthorne   (6th) Joan’s Way, 9-2
    (7th) Ordained Kiss, 5-1
Keeneland   (3rd) Grand Sonata, 3-1
    (9th) Winter Pool, 7-2
Laurel   (4th) Minnetonka, 3-1
    (8th) Ink, 3-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Fiftyshadesopurple, 8-1
    (7th) Euro Suprise, 5-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Get On the Bus, 6-1
    (8th) Bonita Leona, 4-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Smarty Illusion, 7-2
    (8th) Bolu, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions