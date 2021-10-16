October 17, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 17

October 16, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) High School Crush, 3-1
(4th) Royal Realm, 9-2
Fresno (3rd) Stormy Thunder, 3-1
(7th) Arouse N Go, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Swiftwish, 6-1
(5th) Sweet Penelope, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Hoosier Gold Case, 4-1
(6th) I Love to Race, 3-1
Keeneland (3rd) Cailin Diana, 5-1
(4th) Popizar, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Imagine Victory, 9-2
(5th) Paint Music for Me, 5-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Gran City, 7-2
(6th) Daddy’s Storm, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) M Is for Magic, 4-1
(4th) Righteously, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Carmenootz, 7-2
(3rd) Light the Lamp, 7-2

