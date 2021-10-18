Spot Plays Oct. 19

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Bowing Snowman, 5-1
|(6th) Encryption Key, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|(5th) C by the Sea, 5-1
|(7th) Keep Your Silence, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Derby Express, 6-1
|(4th) Henrys Girl, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Candy Carlos, 7-2
|(8th) St. Louie Arch, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Party in the Sand, 7-2
|(5th) Quasar, 7-2
|Penn National
|(4th) Honesta, 6-1
|(8th) Courting Jenny, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Cloontia, 6-1
|(4th) Sailor’s Salute, 7-2
