October 18, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 19

October 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Bowing Snowman, 5-1
    (6th) Encryption Key, 6-1
Fort Erie   (5th) C by the Sea, 5-1
    (7th) Keep Your Silence, 6-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) Derby Express, 6-1
    (4th) Henrys Girl, 4-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Candy Carlos, 7-2
    (8th) St. Louie Arch, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Party in the Sand, 7-2
    (5th) Quasar, 7-2
Penn National   (4th) Honesta, 6-1
    (8th) Courting Jenny, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Cloontia, 6-1
    (4th) Sailor’s Salute, 7-2

