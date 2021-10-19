Spot Plays Oct. 20

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Mindyourpsandqs, 8-1
|(5th) Hightime Valentine, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Golden Effect, 4-1
|(2nd) Tate, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Grey Rogue, 8-1
|(5th) B B Moody, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Trigger Pull, 4-1
|(5th) Gutsy Wind, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Ms Temptation, 7-2
|(3rd) Mr. Sarcastic, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Relativlea, 5-1
|(4th) Rockstar Ro, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Sufferin Succotash, 3-1
|(4th) Tappin Honor, 3-1
|Parx
|(4th) Chao, 7-2
|(5th) Shining Colors, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Rattlesnake Ridge, 7-2
|(6th) Paranoia, 3-1
|Presque Isle Man
|(1st) Macho Rocket Man, 3-1
|(3rd) Ostara, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Brodie Baby, 9-2
|(3rd) Brock On By, 5-1
Leave a Reply