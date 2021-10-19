October 20, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 20

October 19, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Mindyourpsandqs, 8-1
(5th) Hightime Valentine, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Golden Effect, 4-1
(2nd) Tate, 8-1
Delta Downs (1st) Grey Rogue, 8-1
(5th) B B Moody, 6-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Trigger Pull, 4-1
(5th) Gutsy Wind, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Ms Temptation, 7-2
(3rd) Mr. Sarcastic, 4-1
Keeneland (3rd) Relativlea, 5-1
(4th) Rockstar Ro, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Sufferin Succotash, 3-1
(4th) Tappin Honor, 3-1
Parx (4th) Chao, 7-2
(5th) Shining Colors, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Rattlesnake Ridge, 7-2
(6th) Paranoia, 3-1
Presque Isle Man (1st) Macho Rocket Man, 3-1
(3rd) Ostara, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Brodie Baby, 9-2
(3rd) Brock On By, 5-1

*


