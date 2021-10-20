October 20, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 21

October 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Blewitt, 7-2
(3rd) Perfect Munnings, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Easily Influenced, 7-2
(4th) Fiber Strong, 3-1
Delaware Park (4th) Karma Is Golden, 3-1
(5th) Jimmy the Kid, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Velvet Isle, 5-1
(2nd) Quiet Barbara, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Only Girl, 9-2
(6th) Bahamian Rhapsody, 3-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Mizzen Ash, 3-1
(5th) Bellarific, 9-2
Keeneland (2nd) Maotai, 3-1
(4th) Love and Money, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Miracle Bobbie, 9-2
(5th) Especiallea, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (4th) Prince Amadeus, 5-1
(5th) Oldzfourfortytwo, 5-1
Remington Park (3rd) Speaker Van, 4-1
(4th) Sure Shot Shelly, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Jade Delta, 3-1
(3rd) Ami’s Link, 3-1

