October 21, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Balinese, 3-1
(4th) Flat Out Beautiful, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Carnival Lucky, 6-1
(4th) Hobe Sound, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Magnolia Bee, 4-1
(5th) Julio Choice, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) She’s Expensive, 9-2
(5th) Not by Might, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) The Twin Sneakers, 3-1
(2nd) Fig Jelly, 9-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Aiken to Be, 6-1
(4th) Convict Pike, 3-1
Keeneland (2nd) Pinch Hitter, 7-2
(4th) Carmichael, 3-1
Laurel Park (5th) Guapa Chica, 4-1
(6th) Broker’s Reward, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Enjoy Baseball, 3-1
(3rd) Springmeier, 9-2
Penn National (4th) Meemoo, 7-2
(5th) Maythehorsebwithu, 7-2
Remington Park (5th) Unexpected Storm, 6-1
(6th) Lavender, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Kennebec, 3-1
(3rd) What an Idea, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Chasing Shadows, 3-1
(3rd) Master Spy, 6-1

