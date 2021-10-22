October 22, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 23

October 22, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (4th) Papa Smooth, 9-2
    (8th) In a Hurry, 8-1
Charles Town   (4th) Windsor’s Champion, 8-1
    (7th) Boundtobebad, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) Gran Michelle, 7-2
    (6th) Will Take Roses, 4-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) C C’s Baby Girl, 10-1
    (6th) Our Blue Jay, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Mr Botanicals, 3-1
    (7th) Savage Love, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) The Skipper Too, 7-2
    (6th) Freak, 8-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Kenai Cool, 7-2
    (8th) Sister Ruler, 9-2
Keeneland   (1st) Slushy, 7-2
    (7th) Pipeline, 4-1
Laurel   (8th) Mr Mox, 9-2
    (12th) Award Wanted, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Hidasta Park, 6-1
    (3rd) Golden Afleet, 9-2
Meadowlands   (3rd) Princess Georgia, 6-1
    (5th) Striking Chrome, 5-1
Remington Park   (1st) Summer Cat, 6-1
    (7th) Papa Justice, 4-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Lookout Point, 7-2
    (7th) Lambeau, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Toffen, 8-1
    (7th) Mo Touring, 6-1

