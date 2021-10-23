October 23, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 24

October 23, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (3rd) Dr Brownes Miracle, 10-1
    (7th) Bustinmygroove, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Cibertruck, 7-2
    (7th) Brazenly, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Takestwotowiggle, 5-1
    (9th) Logico, 3-1
Hawthorne   (6th) Tone It Up, 6-1
    (8th) Wild Fox, 5-1
Keeneland   (3rd) Dealmeinbud, 5-1
    (5th) Quick Tempo, 8-1
Laurel   (4th) Treasure Tails, 5-1
    (5th) Swing West, 10-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Moon Link, 9-2
    (6th) Starship Taxi, 6-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Solitaire, 5-1
    (8th) Lady T, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Rapid Reload, 8-1
    (9th) Hitters Park, 3-1

