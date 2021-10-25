October 25, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 26

October 25, 2021 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Becca’s Wish, 7-2
    (6th) Isle Storm, 4-1
Fort Erie   (4th) My Boy Christian, 3-1
    (6th) Loaded Secret, 10-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) G a in George, 3-1
    (7th) Teller to Sing, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Shannon’s Girl, 3-1
    (8th) Volume Leader, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Tommy Tuesday, 7-2
    (3rd) Shacklefords Storm, 5-1
Parx Racing   (1st) That’s Right, 3-1
    (10th) Run Happy Run, 5-1
Penn National   (3rd) Groton St Scout, 8-1
    (4th) Uncle Buddy, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions