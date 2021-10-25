Spot Plays Oct. 26

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Becca’s Wish, 7-2
|(6th) Isle Storm, 4-1
|Fort Erie
|(4th) My Boy Christian, 3-1
|(6th) Loaded Secret, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) G a in George, 3-1
|(7th) Teller to Sing, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Shannon’s Girl, 3-1
|(8th) Volume Leader, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Tommy Tuesday, 7-2
|(3rd) Shacklefords Storm, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) That’s Right, 3-1
|(10th) Run Happy Run, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Groton St Scout, 8-1
|(4th) Uncle Buddy, 3-1
