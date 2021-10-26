October 26, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 27

October 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Blue Plaid, 7-2
(4th) Wild Cappucino, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Menelao, 6-1
(4th) R Averie Lynn, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Cashew, 3-1
(3rd) Home Visit, 3-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Big Cyn, 7-2
(5th) Harrison Knows, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Majestic Union, 3-1
(4th) Hidden Promise, 5-1
Keeneland (2nd) Circle Back Jack, 3-1
(5th) Cool Rags, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) You Are Awesome, 3-1
(5th) Aujara, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) St Joe Viper, 5-1
(6th) Towards the Light, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Going Going Gone, 3-1
(4th) Master of War, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Tizofadeal, 4-1
(3rd) Jenna the Boss, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Curious Sensation, 4-1
(4th) Foxy Ace, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions