Spot Plays Oct. 27

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Blue Plaid, 7-2
|(4th) Wild Cappucino, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Menelao, 6-1
|(4th) R Averie Lynn, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Cashew, 3-1
|(3rd) Home Visit, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Big Cyn, 7-2
|(5th) Harrison Knows, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Majestic Union, 3-1
|(4th) Hidden Promise, 5-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Circle Back Jack, 3-1
|(5th) Cool Rags, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) You Are Awesome, 3-1
|(5th) Aujara, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) St Joe Viper, 5-1
|(6th) Towards the Light, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Going Going Gone, 3-1
|(4th) Master of War, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Tizofadeal, 4-1
|(3rd) Jenna the Boss, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Curious Sensation, 4-1
|(4th) Foxy Ace, 5-1
Leave a Reply