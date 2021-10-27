Spot Plays Oct. 28

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) My Roxy Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Power Up Paynter, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Handsome Joanie, 7-2
|(3rd) Flash Lightening, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Knights Key, 5-1
|(7th) Buy the Best, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Charli Michael, 7-2
|(3rd) Lake Marie, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Exponential, 3-1
|(5th) Miracle Drug, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Bloodline, 9-2
|(7th) My Dark Secret, 5-1
|Keeneland
|(3rd) Lady de Peron, 3-1
|(4th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Welshman, 3-1
|(3rd) Musical Man, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Varnished, 7-2
|(3rd) Lord M, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Mopolka, 8-1
|(2nd) Forest Vixen, 3-1
