October 27, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 28

October 27, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) My Roxy Girl, 3-1
(5th) Power Up Paynter, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Handsome Joanie, 7-2
(3rd) Flash Lightening, 6-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Knights Key, 5-1
(7th) Buy the Best, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Charli Michael, 7-2
(3rd) Lake Marie, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Exponential, 3-1
(5th) Miracle Drug, 3-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Bloodline, 9-2
(7th) My Dark Secret, 5-1
Keeneland (3rd) Lady de Peron, 3-1
(4th) Mi Tres Por Ciento, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Welshman, 3-1
(3rd) Musical Man, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Varnished, 7-2
(3rd) Lord M, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Mopolka, 8-1
(2nd) Forest Vixen, 3-1

