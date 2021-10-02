October 2, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 3

October 2, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Now Yus Cant Leave, 7-2
(6th) Two Thirty Five, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Flying Fred, 5-1
(6th) Doctor Nash, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Iowa Hawkeye, 3-1
(6th) Sunset Dragunn, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Merlin, 7-2
(5th) Corey, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Deshackled, 5-1
(3rd) Prince of Caps, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Legendarys First, 3-1
(5th) Heydon’s Case, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Burgoo Alley, 7-2
(2nd) Lone Scout, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Gendragon, 3-1
(4th) Malibu Edge, 3-1

