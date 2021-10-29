October 29, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 30

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) My Cara Mia Mine, 5-1
(4th) U Should Be Dancing, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Angela’s Romeo, 6-1
(5th) Jammin Still, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Kozy’s Wildcat, 6-1
(4th) Hit the Ticket, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Musical Man, 7-2
(3rd) Killingsworth, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Italiano, 7-2
(6th) Conquest Cobra, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Gangly, 7-2
(3rd) Queen Macha, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Little Bit Tipsey, 5-1
(3rd) Rolls Royce Deal, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Rotary Dial, 3-1
(2nd) Cap de Fuego, 4-1
Keeneland (1st) Angel of Verdun, 4-1
(2nd) Freedom Rose, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Mahkato, 7-2
(4th) Sierra Leona, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Drumbeg, 3-1
(4th) Edge O’s Me, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Sedaris, 5-1
(6th) Don’t Tell Nobody, 7-2
Santa Anita (4th) Principe Carlo, 7-2
(5th) Elusive Treat, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Big Cheeks, 3-1
(2nd) Little Miss Cat, 9-2

