Spot Plays Oct. 31

October 30, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (1st) Matoula, 4-1
    (9th) El Veinticuatro, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (6th) Bicameral, 3-1
    (10th) Howling Time, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Sunny Spot, 7-2
    (5th) Little Casino, 10-
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Heaven’s Tale, 9-2
    (5th) Queen Domina, 7-2
Hawthorne   (4th) Zoffa, 7-2
    (8th) McRags, 4-1
Laurel   (3rd) Stefanie On Fleek, 4-1
    (6th) Sloe Gin Biz, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Undetected, 3-1
    (7th) Daylight, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Bowl of Cherries, 3-1
    (4th) Butterfly Barb, 10-1
Woodbine   (4th) Pitching Fast, 3-1
    (8th) British Royalty, 8-1

