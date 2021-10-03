Spot Plays Oct. 4

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Tate, 7-2
|(7th) Bold Confection, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) What’s My Category, 3-1
|(8th) Miss Jimmy, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(3rd) Another Breeze, 9-2
|(8th) Warning Belle, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Cactus Flower, 3-1
|(7th) Treaty of Paris, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Church of Many, 3-1
|(3rd) Actspectation, 12-1
|Parx Racing
|(7th) Shesalittle Edgy, 3-1
|(8th) Dontmesawithme, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Blushing Betty, 7-2
|(5th) Howdyoumakeurmoney, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Bo Rhapsody, 3-1
|(6th) J’s Silky, 3-1
Leave a Reply