Spot Plays Oct. 4

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (1st) Tate, 7-2
    (7th) Bold Confection, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) What’s My Category, 3-1
    (8th) Miss Jimmy, 3-1
Fort Erie   (3rd) Another Breeze, 9-2
    (8th) Warning Belle, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (4th) Cactus Flower, 3-1
    (7th) Treaty of Paris, 5-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Church of Many, 3-1
    (3rd) Actspectation, 12-1
Parx Racing   (7th) Shesalittle Edgy, 3-1
    (8th) Dontmesawithme, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Blushing Betty, 7-2
    (5th) Howdyoumakeurmoney, 9-2
Thistledown   (1st) Bo Rhapsody, 3-1
    (6th) J’s Silky, 3-1

