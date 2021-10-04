Spot Plays Oct. 5

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Sweet Evy Grace, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) La Tapatia, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) Stone Heart, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Seaport Storm, 7-2
|Fort Erie
|
|(1st) Stardust Kitten, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Badjeros Boy, 5-1
|Indiana
Grand
|
|(6th) Private Road, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Double Dawn, 10-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Loopy, 4-1
|
|
|(3rd) Bow Tie Affair, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Spartak, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Charity Stripe, 8-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) For the Moment, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) One Smart Cookie, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) Get Sassy, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Battle Bling, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Cardioversion, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Trueamericanbeauty,
9-2
Leave a Reply