Spot Plays Oct. 5

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Sweet Evy Grace, 3-1
    (2nd) La Tapatia, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Stone Heart, 3-1
    (5th) Seaport Storm, 7-2
Fort Erie   (1st) Stardust Kitten, 4-1
    (5th) Badjeros Boy, 5-1
Indiana Grand   (6th) Private Road, 5-1
    (8th) Double Dawn, 10-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Loopy, 4-1
    (3rd) Bow Tie Affair, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Spartak, 5-1
    (5th) Charity Stripe, 8-1
Penn National   (3rd) For the Moment, 7-2
    (7th) One Smart Cookie, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Get Sassy, 3-1
    (7th) Battle Bling, 9-2
Thistledown   (1st) Cardioversion, 3-1
    (6th) Trueamericanbeauty, 9-2

