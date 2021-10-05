October 5, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 6

October 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Nod to Persia, 3-1
(4th) Whiskey Helps, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Sassy Rick, 4-1
(4th) Boogie  With Me, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) The Robert, 6-1
(4th) R Averie Lynn, 3-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Mo and Go, 5-1
(6th) Coolboy, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Miss Inhofe, 4-1
(4th) Never Say Know, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Blame It On Honey, 3-1
(2nd) Doodle Time, 3-1
Parx (1st) We Be There, 7-2
(3rd) Bow Town Cat, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Bob’s My Uncle, 6-1
(5th) Discreetly Tough, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Hickory Made, 3-1
(4th) Lexatoga, 3-1
Remington Park (4th) She B Glamorous, 7-2
(5th) Sigur Ros, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Reanimate, 3-1
(4th) Historically, 3-1

*


