October 6, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 7

October 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) I’m Fine, 4-1
(3rd) Trash Talker, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Queen Louise, 7-2
(4th) Miracle Strike, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Classy Beast, 7-2
(6th) Make It a Double, 9-2
Delaware Park (4th) Platinum Gem, 7-2
(5th) Daria’s Angel, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Sandpiper Memories, 4-1
(6th) Famous Gent, 3-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Quality Step, 7-2
(5th) Dr. Forman, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Pounding Music, 3-1
(5th) Clouds of White, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Royal Court, 7-2
(4th) Charlie Charlie, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Lingering Promise, 3-1
(2nd) Sierra Hotel, 6-1
Thistledown (3rd) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
(6th) Hasty Lady, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Cheek to Cheek, 3-1
(4th) Sky of Dreams, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions