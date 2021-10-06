Spot Plays Oct. 7

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) I’m Fine, 4-1
|(3rd) Trash Talker, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Queen Louise, 7-2
|(4th) Miracle Strike, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Classy Beast, 7-2
|(6th) Make It a Double, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Platinum Gem, 7-2
|(5th) Daria’s Angel, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Sandpiper Memories, 4-1
|(6th) Famous Gent, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Quality Step, 7-2
|(5th) Dr. Forman, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Pounding Music, 3-1
|(5th) Clouds of White, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Royal Court, 7-2
|(4th) Charlie Charlie, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Lingering Promise, 3-1
|(2nd) Sierra Hotel, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
|(6th) Hasty Lady, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Cheek to Cheek, 3-1
|(4th) Sky of Dreams, 3-1
Leave a Reply