Spot Plays Oct. 8

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) U Should Be Dancing, 3-1
|(6th) Big Mountain, 5-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) C K’s Lucky Duck, 3-1
|(7th) Powerful Moon, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(5th) Longstorylucy, 7-2
|(7th) Love to Zoom, 4-1
|Fresno
|(1st) Muchtomysurprise, 5-1
|(4th) Big Chick, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Nathaniel’s Hope, 3-1
|(4th) Luli’s Dancer, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Queen’s Mission, 4-1
|(4th) Andthethunderrolls, 6-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Gingrich, 4-1
|(5th) Heart Rhythm, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Awesummer, 3-1
|(5th) Fair Catch, 4-1
|Meadowlands
|(1st) Artie’s Angel, 9-2
|(2nd) Classical Magic, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Midnight Hauler, 3-1
|(5th) Let’s Go Danzing, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Brew Casa, 3-1
|(6th) Mitchapalooza, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Zahra, 3-1
|(3rd) Liar Liar, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) James Bay, 3-1
|(2nd) Sassy Martini, 4-1
