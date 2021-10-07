October 7, 2021

Spot Plays Oct. 8

October 7, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) U Should Be Dancing, 3-1
(6th) Big Mountain, 5-1
Belterra Park (1st) C K’s Lucky Duck, 3-1
(7th) Powerful Moon, 7-2
Charles Town (5th) Longstorylucy, 7-2
(7th) Love to Zoom, 4-1
Fresno (1st) Muchtomysurprise, 5-1
(4th) Big Chick, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Nathaniel’s Hope, 3-1
(4th) Luli’s Dancer, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Queen’s Mission, 4-1
(4th) Andthethunderrolls, 6-1
Keeneland (2nd) Gingrich, 4-1
(5th) Heart Rhythm, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Awesummer, 3-1
(5th) Fair Catch, 4-1
Meadowlands (1st) Artie’s Angel, 9-2
(2nd) Classical Magic, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Midnight Hauler, 3-1
(5th) Let’s Go Danzing, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Brew Casa, 3-1
(6th) Mitchapalooza, 5-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Zahra, 3-1
(3rd) Liar Liar, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) James Bay, 3-1
(2nd) Sassy Martini, 4-1

*


