Subconscious comes to the fore in Twilight Derby

LNJ Foxwoods’ Subconscious had been lurking in the background of the sophomore turf division, but Halloween evening opened the door for his emergence. Making his stakes debut in Sunday’s $202,500 Twilight Derby (G2), the nightcap on closing day at Santa Anita, the Richard Mandella trainee overpowered favorite Rock Your World and strode 1 1/4 lengths clear.

Subconscious went off as the 2.90-1 second choice after back-to-back maiden and entry-level allowance scores. Juan Hernandez was aboard for both, and the duo retained their perfect partnership here.

Breaking alertly from post 2, Subconscious set up shop in second tracking Rock Your World through splits of :23.76, :47.46, and 1:11.52 on the firm course. The 1.30-1 favorite, who was adding blinkers on his return to turf, didn’t appear to be traveling as easily by the time Subconscious loomed on the far turn. Rock Your World succumbed quickly, and Subconscious ran out a comfortable winner while finishing 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.00.

Cathkin Peak got off to a slow and awkward start, but made eye-catching headway on the rail to grab second by a half-length from Beyond Brilliant. Next came Hudson Ridge, Flashiest, Zoffarelli, Jungle Cry, None Above the Law, Rock Your World, and Wootton Asset who lagged at the rear throughout.

A royally-bred gelding by Tapit, Subconscious has earned $219,820 from his 6-3-1-1 line. The $380,000 Keeneland November weanling was bred in Kentucky by Buscar Stables.

Subconscious is out of the multiple stakes-placed Candy Ride mare Sweet Dreams, who is a half-sister to Grade 2 turfiste Strike Charmer. This is also the family of Impeachment, the third-placer in the 2000 Kentucky Derby (G1) and Preakness (G1), and further back, champion Gold Beauty, dam of great European sprinter Dayjur and ancestress of Hall of Famer Sky Beauty.