Two Emmys stretches out in Sycamore

Sycamore S. (G3) — Race 8 (4:44 p.m. ET)

Two months after upsetting division turf male division leader Domestic Spending in the Mr. D. (G1) at Arlington, Two Emmys will be the one with the target on his back in Friday’s $150,000 Sycamore S. (G3) at Keeneland.

Two Emmys set a pedestrian pace in the 1 1/4-mile Mr. D., formerly the Arlington Million, and was able to cling to victory by a neck. Although he appears the Sycamore’s primary speed on paper, the English Channel gelding will be asked to pull off the double while negotiating 1 1/2 miles for the first time.

Ry’s the Guy also has some early foot and enters off one of the best grass efforts of his career, a second-place finish by a half-length in the restricted John’s Call S. at Saratoga. However, the Ian Wilkes trainee has won only once in 10 starts on the turf, and only three of 20 lifetime.

Spooky Channel enters off a closing victory in the nine-furlong Remington Green S., but earned Grade 3 laurels in the 2020 W.L. McKnight at Gulfstream and 2021 John B. Connally Turf Cup at Sam Houston, both over this 12-furlong trip.

Ajourneytofreedom just missed to Spooky Channel in the Connally Turf Cup in January and is joined by fellow Mike Maker trainee Glynn County, third in the Mr. D. and Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) in his last two starts.

The multiple stakes-placed Kentucky Ghost, unlucky to have missed in several photo finishes this season, looms a threat for a piece or more stepping up from a 1 1/16-mile allowance try two weeks ago.