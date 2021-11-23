Baffert horses relegated to mutuel field in Pool 1 of 2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Churchill Downs announced 22 individual betting interests for Pool 1 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) that opens on Thursday at noon and closes Sunday evening at 6 p.m. (all times ET). But no Bob Baffert horses were among them.
With Baffert banned from Churchill Downs Inc. racetracks, his runners have been ineligible to accrue points toward the Kentucky Derby (G1), including presumptive champion two-year-old male Corniche. Ordinarily that Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) hero would have loomed large in the first KDFW, along with high-profile stablemates Messier, Pinehurst, and Rockefeller.
According to Monday’s KDFW press release from Churchill:
“Pool 1 assumes that horses under the care of trainers suspended from competing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will not be under consideration. To that end, prospects Corniche, Messier, Pinehurst and Rockefeller are not among the 22 individual betting interests and are included within the pari-mutuel field.”
Hence the historically popular “All Other Colts and Geldings” option figures to be in even stronger demand for this Pool 1, as reflected in its even-money morning line. Fans of Corniche can get a better price by betting on his sire, Quality Road, who is listed at 8-1 in the single Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager that runs concurrently with Pool 1. Quality Road is the leading individual interest in the Sire Wager, with “All Others” the early favorite at 6-1.
Inheriting the role of top individual interest in KDFW Pool 1 is Champagne (G1) winner Jack Christopher (10-1). Scratched as the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile favorite, the Chad Brown pupil was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left shin. Jack Christopher underwent a surgical procedure to insert a screw into the shin, and connections expect him to be ready to resume training early in 2022.
Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 1 Odds & Horses
|HORSE
|MORNING LINE ODDS
|Ben Diesel
|30-1
|Classic Causeway
|15-1
|Commandperformance
|15-1
|Double Thunder
|30-1
|Epicenter
|30-1
|Forced Ranking
|30-1
|Giant Game
|15-1
|Graphic Detail
|50-1
|Gunite
|20-1
|Howling Time
|20-1
|Jack Christopher
|10-1
|Major General
|20-1
|Mo Donegal
|20-1
|Osbourne
|30-1
|Oviatt Class
|30-1
|Pappacap
|12-1
|Rattle N Roll
|15-1
|Smile Happy
|50-1
|Tiz the Bomb
|20-1
|Trafalgar
|50-1
|Varatti
|50-1
|Zandon
|30-1
|All Fillies of the 2019 Foal Crop
|50-1
|All Other Males of the 2019 Foal Crop
|1-1
Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager Odds & Horses
|SIRE
|MORNING LINE ODDS
|American Pharoah
|20-1
|Candy Ride (Arg)
|30-1
|Curlin
|15-1
|Empire Maker
|12-1
|Giant’s Causeway
|15-1
|Gun Runner
|15-1
|Into Mischief
|20-1
|Mastery
|30-1
|Medaglia d’Oro
|30-1
|Munnings
|12-1
|Not This Time
|15-1
|Nyquist
|30-1
|Pioneerof the Nile
|30-1
|Practical Joke
|20-1
|Quality Road
|8-1
|Runhappy
|20-1
|Speightstown
|30-1
|Street Sense
|20-1
|Tapit
|15-1
|Twirling Candy
|30-1
|Uncle Mo
|20-1
|Union Rags
|30-1
|Violence
|30-1
|All Other Sires
|6-1
While Thanksgiving weekend is the one and only chance to bet on the sire of the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, fans have four more opportunities to wager on the contenders themselves as the trail heats up. KDFW Pool 2 is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, followed by Pool 3 from Feb. 11-13, Pool 4 spanning Mar. 11-13 (along with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager), and finally Pool 5 over Mar. 31-Apr. 2.
Brisnet.com past performances and more resources will be available on the Future Wager page at kentuckyderby.com.
