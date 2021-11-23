Baffert horses relegated to mutuel field in Pool 1 of 2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Churchill Downs announced 22 individual betting interests for Pool 1 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) that opens on Thursday at noon and closes Sunday evening at 6 p.m. (all times ET). But no Bob Baffert horses were among them.

With Baffert banned from Churchill Downs Inc. racetracks, his runners have been ineligible to accrue points toward the Kentucky Derby (G1), including presumptive champion two-year-old male Corniche. Ordinarily that Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) hero would have loomed large in the first KDFW, along with high-profile stablemates Messier, Pinehurst, and Rockefeller.

According to Monday’s KDFW press release from Churchill:

“Pool 1 assumes that horses under the care of trainers suspended from competing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby will not be under consideration. To that end, prospects Corniche, Messier, Pinehurst and Rockefeller are not among the 22 individual betting interests and are included within the pari-mutuel field.”

Hence the historically popular “All Other Colts and Geldings” option figures to be in even stronger demand for this Pool 1, as reflected in its even-money morning line. Fans of Corniche can get a better price by betting on his sire, Quality Road, who is listed at 8-1 in the single Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager that runs concurrently with Pool 1. Quality Road is the leading individual interest in the Sire Wager, with “All Others” the early favorite at 6-1.

Inheriting the role of top individual interest in KDFW Pool 1 is Champagne (G1) winner Jack Christopher (10-1). Scratched as the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile favorite, the Chad Brown pupil was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left shin. Jack Christopher underwent a surgical procedure to insert a screw into the shin, and connections expect him to be ready to resume training early in 2022.

HORSE MORNING LINE ODDS Ben Diesel 30-1 Classic Causeway 15-1 Commandperformance 15-1 Double Thunder 30-1 Epicenter 30-1 Forced Ranking 30-1 Giant Game 15-1 Graphic Detail 50-1 Gunite 20-1 Howling Time 20-1 Jack Christopher 10-1 Major General 20-1 Mo Donegal 20-1 Osbourne 30-1 Oviatt Class 30-1 Pappacap 12-1 Rattle N Roll 15-1 Smile Happy 50-1 Tiz the Bomb 20-1 Trafalgar 50-1 Varatti 50-1 Zandon 30-1 All Fillies of the 2019 Foal Crop 50-1 All Other Males of the 2019 Foal Crop 1-1

SIRE MORNING LINE ODDS American Pharoah 20-1 Candy Ride (Arg) 30-1 Curlin 15-1 Empire Maker 12-1 Giant’s Causeway 15-1 Gun Runner 15-1 Into Mischief 20-1 Mastery 30-1 Medaglia d’Oro 30-1 Munnings 12-1 Not This Time 15-1 Nyquist 30-1 Pioneerof the Nile 30-1 Practical Joke 20-1 Quality Road 8-1 Runhappy 20-1 Speightstown 30-1 Street Sense 20-1 Tapit 15-1 Twirling Candy 30-1 Uncle Mo 20-1 Union Rags 30-1 Violence 30-1 All Other Sires 6-1

While Thanksgiving weekend is the one and only chance to bet on the sire of the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, fans have four more opportunities to wager on the contenders themselves as the trail heats up. KDFW Pool 2 is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, followed by Pool 3 from Feb. 11-13, Pool 4 spanning Mar. 11-13 (along with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager), and finally Pool 5 over Mar. 31-Apr. 2.

Brisnet.com past performances and more resources will be available on the Future Wager page at kentuckyderby.com.