Bell’s the One surges late to win Dream Supreme

Bell’s the One provided jockey Corey Lanerie with a welcome gift on Saturday, his 47th birthday, with another thrilling, come-from-behind victory at Churchill Downs, this time in the $300,000 Dream Supreme S.

Bell’s The One wins the Dream Supreme Stakes at Churchill Downs (Photo by Coady Photography)

The race lost a little luster with the Saturday morning scratch of second choice Sconsin, who trainer Greg Foley said “wasn’t acting like herself the last couple of mornings.”

“I was a little disappointed we didn’t get to run against (Sconsin) today because I thought it was going to be a hell of a match between those two,” said Bell’s the One’s trainer Neil Pessin. “I hope everything is okay with Sconsin and we’ll hook up our rivalry again next year.”

Despite the withdrawal of Sconsin, the Dream Supreme ultimately didn’t lack any drama. That’s often the case with Bell’s the One, a confirmed closer who saves her best to the very end.

Content to lag 10 lengths behind early while Elle Z carved out a swift pace of :21.54 and :45.24 over a fast track, Bell’s the One cut the corner turning for home and then was swung wide by Lanerie to take aim at Club Car, who took the lead in deep stretch after getting past both Elle Z and Frank’s Rockette. Charging hard inside the final furlong, Bell’s the One finally got past Club Car close to the wire and won by one length.

“She’s been the gift that keeps on giving,” Lanerie said. “I’m going to hate to see it when she goes.”

Owned by Bob Lothenbach, Bell’s the One covered six furlongs in 1:10.02 and paid $3.60 as the 4-5 favorite. Club Car, the second choice at 5-2, finished 3 1/2 lengths clear of Frank’s Rockette, who was followed by Elle Z, Blinkers, and Vintage Ready.

The Dream Supreme concludes the five-year-old campaign of Bell’s the One, whose stakes wins earlier this season were by smaller margins. She captured the Roxelana S. in June at Churchill by three parts of a length over Sconsin, and later won the Honorable Miss H. (G2) at Saratoga and Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) at Keeneland, each by a neck.

Bell’s the One was also beaten less than a length in two other stakes, the Madison (G1) at Keeneland in April and the Open Mind S. at Churchill in October, the latter to Sconsin. She notably skipped the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar earlier this month due to what Pessin described as unsatisfactory transportation options.

The winner of the Derby City Distaff (G1), Raven Run (G2), and Winning Colors (G3) earlier in her career, Bell’s the One will be back for another campaign in 2022.

“We’ll start with the Madison in April at Keeneland and hopefully book-end it with the Breeders’ Cup (at Keeneland),” Pessin said.

Bred in Kentucky by Bret Jones, Bell’s the One is by Majesticperfection and out of Street Mate, by Street Cry. Her record now stands at 22-11-4-2, $1,520,275.