Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Azul Coast
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|DMR 11/20
|Native Diver S.
|97
|Obligatory
|3F
|1m (ft)
|CD 11/20
|Chilukki S.
|96
|Popular Kid
|7G
|1m 70y (ft)
|RP 11/19
|Jeffrey A. Hawk Memorial S.
|94
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Principe Carlo
|5H
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/21
|Cary Grant S.
|96
|Altissimo
|8G
|6f (ft)
|MVR 11/20
|Cardinal H.
|95
|Rager
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 11/20
|Oakland S.
|92
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Serve the King (GB)
|5H
|1 3/8m (fm)
|AQU 11/20
|Red Smith S.
|95
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Senbei
|2C
|6f (ft)
|AQU 11/21
|Notebook S.
|97
|Classy Edition
|2F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 11/21
|Key Cents S.
|94
|Free Like a Girl
|2F
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/19
|My Trusty Cat S.
|83
|Silent Runner
|2C
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 11/21
|Frost King S.
|82
|Kaely’s Brother
|2C
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/20
|Jean Lafitte S.
|81
|Ya Mar
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|WO 11/21
|South Ocean S.
|81
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Tivis
|3F
|6f (ft)
|MVR 11/20
|First Lady S.
|94
|Artie’s Storm
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/19
|Lake Ontario S.
|92
|Lorena
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/19
|Ashbridges Bay S.
|76
Leave a Reply