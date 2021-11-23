November 23, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 15-21

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/15-11/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Azul Coast 4C 1 1/8m (ft) DMR 11/20 Native Diver S. 97
Obligatory 3F 1m (ft) CD 11/20 Chilukki S. 96
Popular Kid 7G 1m 70y (ft) RP 11/19 Jeffrey A. Hawk Memorial S. 94
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/15-11/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Principe Carlo 5H 7f (ft) DMR 11/21 Cary Grant S. 96
Altissimo 8G 6f (ft) MVR 11/20 Cardinal H. 95
Rager 4G 6f (ft) GG 11/20 Oakland S. 92
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/15-11/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Serve the King (GB) 5H 1 3/8m (fm) AQU 11/20 Red Smith S. 95
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/15-11/21) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Senbei 2C 6f (ft) AQU 11/21 Notebook S. 97
Classy Edition 2F 6f (ft) AQU 11/21 Key Cents S. 94
Free Like a Girl 2F 1m (ft) DED 11/19 My Trusty Cat S. 83
Silent Runner 2C 6 1/2f (ft) WO 11/21 Frost King S. 82
Kaely’s Brother 2C 1m (ft) DED 11/20 Jean Lafitte S. 81
Ya Mar 2F 6 1/2f (ft) WO 11/21 South Ocean S. 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/15-11/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Tivis 3F 6f (ft) MVR 11/20 First Lady S. 94
Artie’s Storm 3G 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/19 Lake Ontario S. 92
Lorena 3F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/19 Ashbridges Bay S. 76

