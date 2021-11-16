November 16, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 8-14

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/8-11/14) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Miss Leslie 3F a1 1/16m (gd) LRL 11/13 Thirty Eight Go Go S. 94
Flash of Mischief 3C 1m (ft) DED 11/13 Delta Mile S. 93
Skygaze 4F 1 1/4m (ft) WO 11/13 Maple Leaf S. 91
Perfect Come Back 7G 1 1/8m (gd) GRP 11/9 Grants Pass Mile S. 89
Star of Night 4F 1 1/8m (ft) CT 11/13 My Sister Pearl S. 88
Diva Power 4F 1m 70y (ft) MVR 11/13 Ohio Debutante H. 87
Kela’s Turn 3F 1m (ft) DED 11/12 Treasure Chest S. 87
Mighty Heart 4C 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/14 Autumn S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/8-11/14) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Lady Speightspeare 3F 7f (ft) WO 11/13 Bessarabian S. 97
Bell’s the One 5M 6f (ft) CD 11/13 Dream Supreme S. 94
Fast Breakin Cash 5G 6 1/2f (ft) RP 11/12 Silver Goblin S. 88
Racetothefinish 4F 6 1/2f (ft) HAW 11/13 Powerless S. 88
W W Cookie Monster 6G 6 1/2f (ft) HAW 11/14 Lightning Jet S. 88
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/8-11/14) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Mandate 4G 1m (gd) AQU 11/13 Artie Schiller S. 100
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/8-11/14) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Messier 2C 7f (ft) DMR 11/14 Bob Hope S. 93
Buy the Best 2F 6f (gd) LRL 11/13 Smart Halo S. 90
Eda 2F 6 1/2f (ft) DMR 11/13 Desi Arnaz S. 90
Local Motive 2G 6f (gd) LRL 11/13 James F. Lewis III S. 89
Hits Pricey Legacy 2F 1m (ft) RP 11/12 Slide Show S. 81
Rowdy Rascal 2G 1m (ft) RP 11/12 Don C. McNeill S. 81
Dr Pescado 2C 6f (ft) GG 11/13 Golden Nugget S. 77
Milords Oathkeeper 2G 6f (gd) GRP 11/9 Josephine County Juvenile S. 71
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/8-11/14) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Plum Ali 3F 1 1/16m (gd) AQU 11/14 Winter Memories S. 85

