Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 8-14

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Miss Leslie
|3F
|a1 1/16m (gd)
|LRL 11/13
|Thirty Eight Go Go S.
|94
|Flash of Mischief
|3C
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/13
|Delta Mile S.
|93
|Skygaze
|4F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|WO 11/13
|Maple Leaf S.
|91
|Perfect Come Back
|7G
|1 1/8m (gd)
|GRP 11/9
|Grants Pass Mile S.
|89
|Star of Night
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CT 11/13
|My Sister Pearl S.
|88
|Diva Power
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|MVR 11/13
|Ohio Debutante H.
|87
|Kela’s Turn
|3F
|1m (ft)
|DED 11/12
|Treasure Chest S.
|87
|Mighty Heart
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/14
|Autumn S.
|87
|Lady Speightspeare
|3F
|7f (ft)
|WO 11/13
|Bessarabian S.
|97
|Bell’s the One
|5M
|6f (ft)
|CD 11/13
|Dream Supreme S.
|94
|Fast Breakin Cash
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|RP 11/12
|Silver Goblin S.
|88
|Racetothefinish
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HAW 11/13
|Powerless S.
|88
|W W Cookie Monster
|6G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HAW 11/14
|Lightning Jet S.
|88
|Mandate
|4G
|1m (gd)
|AQU 11/13
|Artie Schiller S.
|100
|Messier
|2C
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/14
|Bob Hope S.
|93
|Buy the Best
|2F
|6f (gd)
|LRL 11/13
|Smart Halo S.
|90
|Eda
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|DMR 11/13
|Desi Arnaz S.
|90
|Local Motive
|2G
|6f (gd)
|LRL 11/13
|James F. Lewis III S.
|89
|Hits Pricey Legacy
|2F
|1m (ft)
|RP 11/12
|Slide Show S.
|81
|Rowdy Rascal
|2G
|1m (ft)
|RP 11/12
|Don C. McNeill S.
|81
|Dr Pescado
|2C
|6f (ft)
|GG 11/13
|Golden Nugget S.
|77
|Milords Oathkeeper
|2G
|6f (gd)
|GRP 11/9
|Josephine County Juvenile S.
|71
|Plum Ali
|3F
|1 1/16m (gd)
|AQU 11/14
|Winter Memories S.
|85
