November 3, 2021

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 25-31

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/25-10/31) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Americanrevolution 3C 1 1/8m (sy) BEL 10/30 Empire Classic H. 118
Independence Hall 4C 1 1/8m (sy) KEE 10/30 Hagyard Fayette S. 104
Ballroom Blitz 3F 1 1/8m (gd) MVR 10/30 Best of Ohio Distaff S. 100
Forewarned 6H 1 1/4m (gd) MVR 10/30 Best of Ohio Endurance S. 98
Sharp Starr 4F 1 1/16m (sy) BEL 10/30 Empire Distaff H. 98
Cash Logistics 4G 1 1/16m (sy) IND 10/30 Unreachable Star S. 91
Jet N G 6G 1m (ft) ZIA 10/31 Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S. 91
Slammed 3F 1m (ft) ZIA 10/31 Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship 88
Fireball Baby 5M 1 1/16m (sy) IND 10/30 Lady Fog Horn S. 80
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/25-10/31) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Wondrwherecraigis 4G 7f (sy) BEL 10/31 Bold Ruler H. 105
Ny Traffic 4C 6 1/2f (sy) BEL 10/30 Hudson H. 101
Altissimo 8G 6f (gd) MVR 10/30 Best of Ohio Sprint S. 100
Lady Rocket 4F 7f (sy) BEL 10/31 Pumpkin Pie S. 99
The Important One 4F 6 1/2f (sy) BEL 10/30 Iroquois S. 96
Greek Geek 4G 7f (ft) CTM 10/30 Don Getty H. 93
Truth Hurts 4F 7f (sy) BEL 10/31 Pumpkin Pie S. 93
Infinite Patience 4F 7f (ft) CTM 10/29 R.K. Red Smith H. 88
Langs Day 4G 7f (ft) DED 10/30 Gold Cup S. 86
Strawberry Whisky 4G 6f (ft) ZIA 10/31 New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S. 86
Top Harbor 3C 6f (ft) GG 10/31 El Dorado Shooter S. 86
Net a Bear 5M 7f (ft) DED 10/29 Magnolia S. 85
Summer Sunday 6M 7f (ft) WO 10/29 Eternal Search S. 82
Sheza Dandy R F 5M 6f (ft) ZIA 10/31 New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship 81
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/25-10/31) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Value Proposition (GB) 5R 7f (gd) BEL 10/29 Oyster Bay S. 95
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/25-10/31) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Shipsational 2C 1m (sy) BEL 10/30 Sleepy Hollow S. 101
Nakatomi 2G 6f (sy) KEE 10/30 Bowman Mill S. 98
Sandstone 2F 1 1/16m (ft) CD 10/31 Rags to Riches S. 95
Howling Time 2C 1 1/16m (ft) CD 10/31 Street Sense S. 93
Sweet Dani Girl 2F 6f (ft) KEE 10/29 Myrtlewood S. 90
El Pando 2C 7f (ft) RP 10/29 Clever Trevor S. 89
Make It Big 2C 7f (ft) GP 10/30 Ocala Stud Juvenile Sprint S. 89
Venti Valentine 2F 1m (sy) BEL 10/30 Maid of the Mist S. 88
Lemieux 2F a1m 70y (ft) GP 10/30 Brethren Juvenile Fillies S. 86
Aubrieta 2F 7f (ft) WO 10/30 Glorious Song S. 84
Hicksy 2C 7f (ft) WO 10/30 Display S. 83
Doin’ittherightway 2G 6f (sy) FL 10/25 Tin Cup Chalice S. 80
Shesawildjoker 2F 6f (sy) FL 10/25 Shesastonecoldfox S. 80
The Minkster 2C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 10/30 Coronation Futurity 80
Wheres Brayden 2G 6f (ft) ZIA 10/31 New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship S. 77
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (10/25-10/31) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Camp Hope 3C 1m (sf) KEE 10/30 Bryan Station S. 93
Navratilova 3F 1 1/16m (yl) KEE 10/29 Rubicon Valley View S. 92
Subconscious 3G 1 1/8m (fm) SA 10/31 Twilight Derby 92
Frosted Over 3C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 10/31 Ontario Derby 90
Tucum 3G 6f (ft) ZIA 10/31 New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S. 89
Burgoo Alley (IRE) 3F 1m (fm) SA 10/30 Autumn Miss S. 87
Proofsinthepuddin 3F 6f (ft) ZIA 10/31 New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S. 80
Munnyfor Ro 3F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 10/31 Ontario Damsel S. 75

