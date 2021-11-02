Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Oct. 25-31

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Americanrevolution
|3C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Empire Classic H.
|118
|Independence Hall
|4C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|KEE 10/30
|Hagyard Fayette S.
|104
|Ballroom Blitz
|3F
|1 1/8m (gd)
|MVR 10/30
|Best of Ohio Distaff S.
|100
|Forewarned
|6H
|1 1/4m (gd)
|MVR 10/30
|Best of Ohio Endurance S.
|98
|Sharp Starr
|4F
|1 1/16m (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Empire Distaff H.
|98
|Cash Logistics
|4G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|IND 10/30
|Unreachable Star S.
|91
|Jet N G
|6G
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|Rocky Gulch New Mexico Classic Cup Championship S.
|91
|Slammed
|3F
|1m (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|Peppers Pride New Mexico Classic Cup Championship
|88
|Fireball Baby
|5M
|1 1/16m (sy)
|IND 10/30
|Lady Fog Horn S.
|80
|Wondrwherecraigis
|4G
|7f (sy)
|BEL 10/31
|Bold Ruler H.
|105
|Ny Traffic
|4C
|6 1/2f (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Hudson H.
|101
|Altissimo
|8G
|6f (gd)
|MVR 10/30
|Best of Ohio Sprint S.
|100
|Lady Rocket
|4F
|7f (sy)
|BEL 10/31
|Pumpkin Pie S.
|99
|The Important One
|4F
|6 1/2f (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Iroquois S.
|96
|Greek Geek
|4G
|7f (ft)
|CTM 10/30
|Don Getty H.
|93
|Truth Hurts
|4F
|7f (sy)
|BEL 10/31
|Pumpkin Pie S.
|93
|Infinite Patience
|4F
|7f (ft)
|CTM 10/29
|R.K. Red Smith H.
|88
|Langs Day
|4G
|7f (ft)
|DED 10/30
|Gold Cup S.
|86
|Strawberry Whisky
|4G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|New Mexico Classic Cup Sprint Championship S.
|86
|Top Harbor
|3C
|6f (ft)
|GG 10/31
|El Dorado Shooter S.
|86
|Net a Bear
|5M
|7f (ft)
|DED 10/29
|Magnolia S.
|85
|Summer Sunday
|6M
|7f (ft)
|WO 10/29
|Eternal Search S.
|82
|Sheza Dandy R F
|5M
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|New Mexico Classic Cup Distaff Sprint Championship
|81
|Value Proposition (GB)
|5R
|7f (gd)
|BEL 10/29
|Oyster Bay S.
|95
|Shipsational
|2C
|1m (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Sleepy Hollow S.
|101
|Nakatomi
|2G
|6f (sy)
|KEE 10/30
|Bowman Mill S.
|98
|Sandstone
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CD 10/31
|Rags to Riches S.
|95
|Howling Time
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|CD 10/31
|Street Sense S.
|93
|Sweet Dani Girl
|2F
|6f (ft)
|KEE 10/29
|Myrtlewood S.
|90
|El Pando
|2C
|7f (ft)
|RP 10/29
|Clever Trevor S.
|89
|Make It Big
|2C
|7f (ft)
|GP 10/30
|Ocala Stud Juvenile Sprint S.
|89
|Venti Valentine
|2F
|1m (sy)
|BEL 10/30
|Maid of the Mist S.
|88
|Lemieux
|2F
|a1m 70y (ft)
|GP 10/30
|Brethren Juvenile Fillies S.
|86
|Aubrieta
|2F
|7f (ft)
|WO 10/30
|Glorious Song S.
|84
|Hicksy
|2C
|7f (ft)
|WO 10/30
|Display S.
|83
|Doin’ittherightway
|2G
|6f (sy)
|FL 10/25
|Tin Cup Chalice S.
|80
|Shesawildjoker
|2F
|6f (sy)
|FL 10/25
|Shesastonecoldfox S.
|80
|The Minkster
|2C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 10/30
|Coronation Futurity
|80
|Wheres Brayden
|2G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship S.
|77
|Camp Hope
|3C
|1m (sf)
|KEE 10/30
|Bryan Station S.
|93
|Navratilova
|3F
|1 1/16m (yl)
|KEE 10/29
|Rubicon Valley View S.
|92
|Subconscious
|3G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|SA 10/31
|Twilight Derby
|92
|Frosted Over
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 10/31
|Ontario Derby
|90
|Tucum
|3G
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|New Mexico Classic Cup Derby Championship S.
|89
|Burgoo Alley (IRE)
|3F
|1m (fm)
|SA 10/30
|Autumn Miss S.
|87
|Proofsinthepuddin
|3F
|6f (ft)
|ZIA 10/31
|New Mexico Classic Cup Oaks Championship S.
|80
|Munnyfor Ro
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 10/31
|Ontario Damsel S.
|75
