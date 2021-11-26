Churchill Downs’ Stars of Tomorrow II horse by horse guide 2021

The TwinSpires team has compiled a list of select races on the Stars of Tomorrow II card, to which we provide a horse by horse look to help you handicap the day!

Churchill Downs – Race 1

Maiden Special Weight, 2yo, fillies, 6 furlongs

#1 LOVE OF MY LIFE (8-1) hails from the first crop of Practical Joke, whose offspring sold for a $115,000 average price at auction last year, but Love of My Life cost only $14,000. The dark bay filly appears to be training well in preparation for her first start, recording several quick works at Keeneland, and her immediate female family includes Grade 1-winning sprinter Come Dancing and Grade 2 juvenile heroine Tizahit. “Nacho” Correas isn’t known for having his runners primed for their first start (10% win), but Love of My Life has something going for her and the tote may tell if she gets bet down early.

#2 VERDANDI (12-1) may need a race. By 13% debut sire Cupid, the dark bay sports a moderate tab of well-spaced workouts, and trainer Greg Foley (16% overall win rate) hits at only a 6% clip with first-time starters. Verdandi’s immediate female family offers little encouragement, as well.

#3 MEDLEY (7-2) will make her fourth career start for the white-hot Steve Asmussen stable. A Louisiana-bred daughter of Dominus, the chestnut lass has finished a non-threatening third in every outing. In her last outing earlier in the meet, she had little chance against impressive frontunning winner Angitude, but Medley offered a solid rally past rivals on the far turn and the late runner may continue to show more today. Tyler Gaffalione picks up the mount on the logical contender.

#4 ZMUDA (5-1) drops in to face restricted maiden special weight foes (all runners either RNA’d or sold for $45,000 or less at auction) after opening her racing career with a pair of fourths against open rivals. The Kenny McPeek trainee broke slowly when rallying belatedly against a nice field at Churchill in late June, and the dark bay wasn’t a serious factor from off the pace when making her last appearance on the Saratoga opening-day program in mid-July. Zmuda is eligible to need a race after the 135-day layoff, but the late runner can’t be dismissed on the class drop.

#5 EYEOFTHEBEHOLDER (20-1) switches to the main track after three consecutive unplaced attempts on turf. Her female family is slated towards turf, but Cairo Prince is mostly known as a dirt sire. The dark bay filly’s turf form offers little encouragement, and she’s shown little tactical foot for Jon Jazdzewski, who is unplaced from two starts during the fall meet. Difficult to recommend Eyeofthebeholder’s chances at expected long odds.

#6 SAFE TRAVELS (8-1) moves to dirt for her second start and invades from Hawthorne for Chris Block. The Liam’s Map filly broke poorly when making her debut in a mile turf maiden special weight at Arlington in late September, and she appears to be training forwardly on the main track in preparation, drilling a series of fast workouts, including a five-furlong bullet. Safe Travels is eligible to improve upon her debut, but we’re not sure if the cutback to six furlongs will be to her advantage – her pedigree is built for two-turn turf distances.

#7 DISCO QUEEN (10-1) doesn’t have a lot going for her. Trained by Kenny McPeek (6% with debut runners), the dark bay filly brings a slow worktab and a pedigree that favors longer distances and turf. Freshman sire Unified had speed, but his offspring are winning at only a 10% clip at first asking. Corey Lanerie (winless from 10 starts for McPeek over the last two months) picks up the mount, and Disco Queen may need a race.

#8 MAKE OUT (10-1) will debut for Dallas Stewart, who won a pair of maiden races on the Stars of Tomorrow I program at the start of the fall meet. The bay filly appears to be working well, logging a couple of quick moves under the Twin Spires, and she hails from a nice female family. Outwork (10% with debut runners) isn’t known as a first-out sire, but Make Out has some things going for her on paper. We’ll watch the tote to see if she’s taking action.

#9 HAVE I EVER (10-1) rates serious consideration in her initial appearance. By 15% debut sire Competitive Edge, the dark bay filly is training swiftly for Cherie DeVaux, who wins at a 17% at first asking, and Have I Ever is the second foal from the Pulpit mare Joy Filled, a sibling to Grade 1 juvenile winner Sippican Harbor. Hot-riding Brian Hernandez Jr. picks up the mount, and Have I Ever drew well on the outside.

#10 ICE BABY (9-2) will take support in her first start. Conditioned by Brad Cox, who excels with debut runners, the gray Frosted filly is a half-sister to Grade 3 sprint winner Strike Power. After training at Indiana Grand, Ice Baby recorded a slow five-furlong work at Churchill Downs in preparation, and we worry that she isn’t the most precocious two-year-old in the Cox barn. However, go-to rider Florent Geroux will be up, and Ice Baby remains one to consider.

#11 ONLY SHOW IN TOWN (12-1) drew an outside post for her career debut, and the dark bay miss may need racing experience before showing her best. By 9% first-out sire Empire Maker, she shows a modest worktab in preparation, and trainer Rusty Arnold wins at a 6% clip with first-time starters. Only Show in Town is bred for longer distances and turf, and we’ll look for more down the road from the filly.

#12 STAR TABLE (20-1) adds top jockey Joel Rosario for her second start, but she’ll need to improve significantly upon her first outing, a non-threatening fifth at long odds against restricted maiden foes. The gray Overanalyze filly did pass a number of rivals after racing in last during the early stages, and while her Brisnet Speed rating (63) came back light, Star Table remains eligible to challenge for a minor award with further improvement.

#13 FAST GISELLE (7-2) will be a contender on the front end if she draws in from the also-eligible list, showing speed in both career starts. After weakening to sixth in her debut, an open maiden special weight at Keeneland, the Battle of Midway filly held to for runner-up honors against Angitude at Churchill earlier in the meet. She’s received little pari-mutuel support so far, but Fast Giselle will be one of the favorites for trainer Franklin DeJesus and jockey Rafael Bejarano if she draws in. And she appears capable of running a big race in a field lacking pace.

#14 KEEN ICE SIGHT (20-1) will step up to face better if she draws in from the also-eligible list. She shows no tactical speed when making her debut at Indiana Grand on Nov. 11, closing belatedly for fourth, and the bay Keen Ice filly may need easier competition to be effective at this stage in her career.

Churchill Downs — Race 4

Maiden Special Weight — 7 Furlongs (2:27 p.m. ET)

#1 QUEROBIN DOURADA (10-1) –– Lost ground through the stretch, though maintained her position in midpack, first out at Keeneland; barn has a positive ROI in recent years with second-time starters, and this filly has a right to improve some after that initial learning experience.

#2 DANIELLA’S CAUSE (15-1) — Brody’s Cause gets debut winners at a modest 5 percent rate, while dam was a minor stakes winner at Finger Lakes during her racing days; $35K yearling buy hasn’t shown any great speed in morning trials; find other first-time starters more enticing.

#3 SAVO ISLAND (3-1) — Led narrowly in the stretch of her debut before tiring late to finish a length behind Cancel This, a longshot in the Golden Rod (G2) later on this card; a full sister to Del Mar Futurity (G1) winner Klimt, she looks one of the better fillies here that has at least one race under her belt; might want more than 3-1, though, as there are a few intriguing first-time starters entered, too.

#4 GUN SLINGIN (7-2) — Half-sister to U.S. turf performer Tap Daddy retreated badly first out at Keeneland against Famed, one of the favorites in the Golden Rod later; lukewarm support on the tote for a Gun Runner perhaps a reflection of what was going on near the end of the Keeneland meet as Asmussen barn was in the midst of a bad slump; that ship has been righted this meet, and perhaps she’ll do better here over a faster strip; however, odds would need to be significantly higher than the ML to be worth biting at.

#5 EMITYAAZ (20-1) — Outran expectations on debut when only beaten four lengths as a 35-1 chance, but if the bar was that low in a maiden claimer it’s hard to see them being higher in this deeper spot against straight maidens; looking elsewhere.

#6 RUNAWAY WIFE (5-1) — First crop by Gun Runner have been striking on debut at a stratospheric 32 percent clip this year; this filly is the first foal to race out of Perfect Wife, a two-time winner as a juvenile including a stakes at Remington Park; barn typically wins at a low percentage with debut runners, but Keeneland works suggest this filly might have the speed to contend here; McPeek/Hernandez combo have been on fire of late, too; respect.

#7 TRICKED OUT (8-1) — Third best in both prior outings for a barn striking at a 26 percent rate this season; winner of her debut came back to finish second in the Myrtlewood S. at Keeneland, and runner-up second out came back to win, so neither race was an easy one class-wise; another share or more possible with continued progress.

#8 GIMME CANDY (12-1) — Off slow at Keeneland and made no progress thereafter in a dull effort, somewhat surprising since she took some backing on the tote; continues to show speed in the mornings and perhaps will progress some at a longer price this time; still, prefer to see another.

#9 DELIGHTOF THE NILE (15-1) — A somewhat promising debut has not been followed with anything encouraging; perhaps didn’t find wet turf to her liking two back, and last time she proved hard to settle when running off to a large early lead while setting a relatively solid pace going a mile; less-exposed runners offer more appeal.

#10 STORY HOUR (20-1) — Creative Cause is a 9 percent debut sire and dam was a multiple stakes winner who placed in the Gardenia (G3) at Ellis; this filly descends from the two excellent Whitham runners Bayakoa, a Hall of Famer, and Affluent, a multiple G1 winner on dirt and turf; barn doesn’t often fire with first-time starters and has had a tough meet here, thus May foal might need a start or two.

#11 COCKTAIL MOMENTS (15-1) — Juvenile champ Uncle Mo gets 15 percent debut winners; dam was a Canadian champion sprinter whose signature victory came in the Bessarabian (G2); works since the bullet over the Oklahoma track at Saratoga in August have not been overly swift, but chance he could outrun expectations for a barn whose juveniles should be respected.

#12 LASER LOCKED (8-1) — Troubled start compromised his chances first out, but she did make some mild progress in the latter stages; gets a little more distance to work with here and is eligible to move forward; hails from the family of Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Street Sense.

#13 BEYOND PERFECTION (7-2) — Excellent pedigree here; Hall of Fame sire gets 13 percent debut winners, while G3-winning dam has reared Kentucky Derby hero Always Dreaming, G1 winner Hot Dixie Chick, and G2 juvenile winner Positive Spirit; Hot Dixie Chick herself has reared G3 heroine Pauline’s Pearl, who captured the Zia Park Oaks earlier this week; saddled with a tough post if she gets in, but have to respect if she goes.

#14 BICAMERAL (3-1) — Ships east after a couple okay tries during the Del Mar summer meet; no threat to the top two in the Del Mar Debutante (G1), and both of those subsequently lost badly in the Chandelier (G2) at Santa Anita when stretching out; finds easier spot, but nonetheless a potential underlay if she gets to run.

#15 FRIENDSHIP ROAD (12-1) — Quality Road gets debut winners at a 12 percent clip, while G3-placed dam is a half-sister to G2 turf winner Hungry Island and G3 dirt miler Soaring Empire; Woodward (G1) winner Preservationist also from this immediate family; has the pedigree to be a decent one, though is buried deep on the AE list here.

#16 MOST EMPRESSIVE (20-1) — Debut in September did not go well; midpack at the first call, she began a steady retreat thereafter and was well beaten; dam is a half-sister to G1 turf performers Daddys Lil Darling and Mongolian Saturday, so grass might be an option for her down the road.

Golden Rod Stakes (G2) — 1 1/16 miles (5:27 p.m. ET)

#1 FAMED (2-1) — This Uncle Mo half-sister to juvenile champion and classic winner Essential Quality has been a popular commodity from the start; although she lost first out, to an eventual stakes winner that races elsewhere on the card, she bounced back with an authoritative win in the slop at Keeneland; figures among the top two betting choices, but higher than odds-on this time around; an exciting prospect for the same barn that won this race last year and an obvious win threat here.

#2 CANCEL THIS (20-1) — Third start proved to be the charm, but that win pales in comparison to what several of the others in the field had done beforehand; perhaps can be even more effective around two turns, but comparatively weak figures suggest she’s a longshot to make her mark against these despite the addition of Rosario.

#3 SECRET OATH (15-1) — No match versus Sandstone on debut, but dominated rivals second out over this distance; however, the race was a bit slow both on raw time and figure-wise, so a combo of improvement and regression on the part of others needed; certainly bred to be a nice one as she’s by the late champion Arrogate and out of a multiple G1-placed stakes winner.

#4 SANDSTONE (8-5) — After some time off after an uninspiring debut (probably more of a learning experience), she’s come back with a vengeance; not only did she handle wet footing easily two back, but cruised against a short field in the Rags to Riches; if there’s any knock to the latter, it’s that she was allowed to lope along setting a moderate pace; don’t think she sees the same dynamics here, but at this early stage she looks among the top two most promising fillies in this group; probable favorite obviously sizes up well.

#5 HAL’S DREAM (20-1) — Pulled off a surprise first out at Keeneland, rallying from well off the pace to win a photo on the turf; her pedigree seems just as much dirt oriented, and this main track has a reputation for being kinder to turf performers than most; this is a tough spot in which to tackle winners for the first time, though, and she’ll need to both stay in touch and hope for a strong pace to aid her.

#6 YUUGIRL (3-1) — Odds-on choice in the four-horse Rags to Riches proved no match for Sandstone, who put away this filly after getting hounded by her around the far turn; this one was much speedier from the gate in her sprint debut, and the hood comes on today in the hope, perhaps, that she’ll put more of that zip to better use here; however, she wouldn’t want to get hooked into a duel with Famed, or anyone else; minor share should be her floor against this group.

#7 DREAM LITH (8-1) — Saratoga grad couldn’t keep up with either Echo Zulu or Juju’s Map, but that’s no disgrace as those are the top two fillies in the crop so far; there’s a couple nice fillies here, too, so this isn’t exactly the easiest of spots for her either; however, she does have a bit of talent, and the addition of blinkers will hopefully allow her to get more involved early; Diodoro having a fine meet, too, which adds some to her appeal for a share.

#8 CODE FOR SUCCESS (12-1) — Both tries against winners leave something to be desired; sported front wraps when a distant fourth in the Pocahontas (G3), and last time passed only tired foes as the favorite dropping back into the allowance ranks; benefited greatly by a fast pace on debut, but doubt she’ll see those kind of fractions here; can certainly improve, eventually, but a longshot in this spot.

Churchill Downs – Race 12

$200,000 Fern Creek S., 2yo, fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs

#1 GOLDEN SIGHTS (10-1) was sold privately and transferred to Brad Cox after rolling to a 5 1/2-length maiden win at Keeneland last time in her fourth career start. The bay finished second when making her second outing in the Ellis Park Debutante S. in mid-August, but her Brisnet Speed numbers haven’t been strong so far. The Goldencents filly registered a career-best 87 when graduating over a sloppy track last time, and she’s eligible to be a pace player from her inside post today, but Golden Sights faces a tough challenge on the class hike.

#2 MATAREYA (7-2) merits serious respect for Brad Cox and Joel Rosario. The well-bred daughter of Pioneerof the Nile will cut back to a sprint distance after weakening to fifth in the Alcibiades S. (G1) at Keeneland, and the Godolphin homebred may relish the class relief. A convincing wire-to-wire debut scorer at Ellis Park in mid-August, Matareya possesses high speed and figures to be forward from the start. Her lower Brisnet Speed numbers (81 and 83) are the only concern, but she’s still lightly raced.

#3 BALI DEL SOL (12-1) will jump to stakes competition following a rallying one-length score in an off-the-turf 5 1/2-furlong maiden special weight at Keeneland. From the first crop of multiple Grade 1 turf winner Bal a Bali, the dark bay miss is eligible to keep improving for Rusty Arnold, who isn’t known for winning with first-time starters, and her late running style could play favorably in a speed-filled field, but the 80 Speed rating she earned in discouraging. Bali Del Sol remains one to consider for the vertical exotics with Brian Hernandez Jr.

#4 VERYLITTLECENTS (7-2), a wire-to-wire stakes winner this summer, adds blinkers after a close frontrunning third in the Oct. 29 Myrtlewood S. at Keeneland, and the daughter of Goldencents appears certain to be part of the early pace with Joe Talamo. She’s not the only speed entered, and Verylittlecents finished fourth in her lone attempt at Churchill Downs, but she can’t be completely dismissed following an encouraging effort last time.

#5 KNOWING GLANCE (8-1) will be running late for Mike Maker and Tyler Gaffalione. After opening her career with a pair of thirds against maiden special weight foes at Saratoga, the Jimmy Creed filly was haltered from a rallying victory in a $150,000 maiden claiming event at Churchill in early October. She kept moving forward while making her first start for the Maker barn last time, closing from just off the pace to win an entry-level allowance/optional claiming event going away at Keeneland, and her Speed and Pace numbers improved nicely. Knowing Glance will need to keep showing more against tougher competition today, but her improving form and run style are appealing.

#6 MARISSA’S LADY (3-1) easily registered a field-best Brisnet Speed rating (95) when rallying to break her maiden at first asking at Churchill Downs on the Oct. 31 Stars of Tomorrow I program, and her off-the-pace run style should play favorably here. A half-sister to accomplished sprinter Richard’s Boy, the gray Violence filly was overlooked at 14-1 last time, but she will be bet down today off the fast debut performance. Marissa’s Lady rates as a major contender for Bill Morey and Rafael Bejarano.

#7 LAURA’S CHARM (15-1) will be tested for class after a convincing tally over starter allowance rivals on Nov. 7. She’s shown an affinity for Churchill, defeating maiden claiming foes by an 8 1/2-length margin in three starts back, but Laura’s Charm does her best running on the front end and may not be fast enough to challenge.

#8 SWEET DANI GIRL (5-2) looms as a serious contender from off the pace for Carlo Vaccarezza and Martin Garcia. Unbeaten from two starts, she won her career debut at 45-1 odds at Churchill Downs. The Florida-bred daughter of Jess’s Dream carried her form forward with a nice tally in the Oct. 29 Myrtlewood S. at Keeneland, rallying from just off the pace to score by about a length. Her Brisnet figures (89 and 90) have been a little low so far, but those numbers are eligible to keep increasing. Sweet Dani Girl will take some beating off her last effort.